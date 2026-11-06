Javier Aguirre Praises 'Special' Umar Sadiq Ahead of Valencia's Clash with Real Madrid

Valencia manager Javier Aguirre hailed striker Umar Sadiq as a 'special player' following his match-winning return from injury, with the Nigerian now pushing to start against Real Madrid at the Mestalla on Saturday

Valencia manager Javier Aguirre has expressed his admiration for Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq ahead of Saturday's La Liga showdown with Real Madrid at the Mestalla.

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The forward made an immediate impact on his return from injury, scoring the winner against Elche to secure Aguirre his first victory since taking charge of the Spanish club.

Aguirre delighted with Sadiq's return

Sadiq came off the bench to score the decisive goal in Valencia's 1-0 victory over Elche in the previous round of La Liga fixtures, making his first appearance under the Mexican tactician.

The Nigeria international had spent approximately two months recovering from a hamstring injury, but his match-winning contribution suggested he had put those fitness problems behind him.

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Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Aguirre praised the striker's personality and qualities, while expressing his hope that the forward could deliver more important moments for Valencia.

"He's a character. He’s a good guy with a kind heart. He's a special player," Aguirre told reporters, adding, "He shows details fitting of a great player. I’m very happy with him; let’s see if he can bring us more moments of joy like the one the other day."

The comments underline the confidence Sadiq has earned from his new manager, with the 28-year-old now strongly tipped to earn a starting role against Real Madrid.

Nigerian striker targets another milestone against Madrid

Sadiq will be aiming to extend his scoring run when Valencia welcome Los Blancos on Saturday evening.

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The former Nigeria international is chasing a third consecutive La Liga appearance with a goal, a feat he has achieved only once previously in his career, during the 2022-23 season.

His return to form offers Valencia an attacking boost ahead of a demanding fixture against the Spanish champions.