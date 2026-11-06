Advertisement

Javier Aguirre Praises 'Special' Umar Sadiq Ahead of Valencia's Clash with Real Madrid

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:26 - 06 November 2026
Sadiq Umar
Valencia manager Javier Aguirre hailed striker Umar Sadiq as a 'special player' following his match-winning return from injury, with the Nigerian now pushing to start against Real Madrid at the Mestalla on Saturday
Advertisement

Valencia manager Javier Aguirre has expressed his admiration for Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq ahead of Saturday's La Liga showdown with Real Madrid at the Mestalla.

Advertisement

The forward made an immediate impact on his return from injury, scoring the winner against Elche to secure Aguirre his first victory since taking charge of the Spanish club.

Aguirre delighted with Sadiq's return

Sadiq came off the bench to score the decisive goal in Valencia's 1-0 victory over Elche in the previous round of La Liga fixtures, making his first appearance under the Mexican tactician.

The Nigeria international had spent approximately two months recovering from a hamstring injury, but his match-winning contribution suggested he had put those fitness problems behind him.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Aguirre praised the striker's personality and qualities, while expressing his hope that the forward could deliver more important moments for Valencia.

"He's a character. He’s a good guy with a kind heart. He's a special player," Aguirre told reporters, adding, "He shows details fitting of a great player. I’m very happy with him; let’s see if he can bring us more moments of joy like the one the other day."

The comments underline the confidence Sadiq has earned from his new manager, with the 28-year-old now strongly tipped to earn a starting role against Real Madrid.

Nigerian striker targets another milestone against Madrid

Sadiq will be aiming to extend his scoring run when Valencia welcome Los Blancos on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

The former Nigeria international is chasing a third consecutive La Liga appearance with a goal, a feat he has achieved only once previously in his career, during the 2022-23 season.

His return to form offers Valencia an attacking boost ahead of a demanding fixture against the Spanish champions.

After ending his lengthy spell on the sidelines with a decisive contribution against Elche, Sadiq now has an opportunity to establish himself further under Aguirre by delivering against one of the biggest teams in Spanish football.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
First official American Football in Nigeria
Sports
15.03.2016
1st official American Football game in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Osimhen's surgery is successful, but Nigeria still has one problem
Sports
07.11.2026
Osimhen's surgery is successful, but Nigeria still has one problem
Nollywood loses another veteran as Diewait Ikpechukwu, known for playing kings, dies at 71
Entertainment
07.11.2026
Nollywood loses another veteran as Diewait Ikpechukwu, known for playing kings, dies at 71
Victor Osimhen with Eric Chelle will have to find a way against Tunisia.
Sports
07.11.2026
No Osimhen, No Problem: Five players who could replace him in Eric Chelle's Nigeria
Ex-Arsenal star warned to snub Man United during transfer window.
Sports
06.11.2026
Ex-Arsenal star warned to snub Man United during transfer window.
Rio Ngumoha | Credit: IMAGO
Sports
06.11.2026
Bayern Munich Retain Interest in Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha as Potential Olise Successor
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich horn for fresh Premier League star
Football
06.11.2026
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich horn for fresh Premier League star

Signing in with Google...