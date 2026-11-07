No Osimhen, No Problem: Five players who could replace him in Eric Chelle's Nigeria

Victor Osimhen with Eric Chelle will have to find a way against Tunisia.

Victor Osimhen with Eric Chelle will have to find a way against Tunisia.

With Victor Osimhen sidelined following knee surgery, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle must rethink Nigeria's attack for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania. Here are five forwards who could fill the void.

Victor Osimhen is set to miss Nigeria's upcoming fixtures after undergoing knee surgery.

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Eric Chelle must find a new focal point for the Super Eagles' attack for the decisive AFCON2027 qualifiers.

Turkiye-based duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Gift Orban are among the leading candidates.

Young striker George Ilenikhena could be handed a bigger role following his recent emergence.

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Victor Osimhen's injury could not have come at a worse time for Nigeria.

With the Super Eagles still recovering from their painful defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the last international window, Eric Chelle now faces the additional challenge of replacing his most important attacking player.

Victor Osimhen | Imago

Osimhen's goals, movement and leadership have made him the focal point of Nigeria's attack for years. Replacing him will not be easy - it has never been for his teams.

However, the Super Eagles coach still has several talented forwards capable of stepping up when Nigeria face Tanzania later this month. Here are five players who could fill the void.

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😢 BYE BYE, CRISTIANO RONALDO: THE END OF AN ICONIC ERA | ONLY FOOTBALL S2 EP5 https://t.co/RKsW9MLSNZ — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) November 6, 2026

1. Kelechi Iheanacho

If form is the deciding factor, few Nigerian attackers can match the senior man, Kelechi Iheanacho, right now.

The experienced forward has rediscovered his best football in Turkey and has been scoring consistently throughout the season.

Kelechi Iheanacho posted this on his Instagram.

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His remarkable run of goals saw him score in 12 consecutive matches before finally being stopped by Bandirmaspor. More importantly, Iheanacho already showed he can still deliver for Nigeria.

The 30-year-old marked his return to the Super Eagles setup with a goal against Russia and looks revitalised. With his experience and confidence, the Senior Man may be Chelle's safest option.

🔥 GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! 🐊 KELECHIIIIIIIIIIIIII IHEANACHOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! 26’ Antalyaspor 0-1 Bursaspor | #ASvBS — Bursaspor (@BursasporSk) November 6, 2026

2. Gift Orban

Gift Orban remains one of Nigeria's most explosive attacking talents.

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After questions over his international future, the striker has responded with goals in Turkey, where he currently sits among the league's top scorers.

Gift Orban putting in the work at a gym. (Photo Credit: Gift Orban/IG)

Orban's relentless pressing, aggression and eye for goal have often drawn comparisons with Osimhen.

While he may not possess the same status as the Galatasaray superstar, his playing style closely resembles that of the injured striker. For Chelle, he represents one of the most natural replacements available.

Victor Osimhen was in fine form against Konyaspor.

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3. Ademola Lookman

This may be the most unconventional solution.

Lookman is not a traditional centre-forward, but Nigeria's biggest attacking star after Osimhen cannot be ignored.

The former African Footballer of the Year has operated successfully in advanced attacking roles throughout his career and possesses the versatility to lead the line if required.

Osimhen and Lookman had fantastic understanding on the pitch, contributing to six goals at AFCON.

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Chelle's tactical system often relies on fluid movement between attackers.

Pushing Lookman further forward alongside another striker could offer Nigeria a different dimension. It is a gamble, but one worth considering.

Nigerian coach Eric Chelle.

4. George Ilenikhena

Many believe George Ilenikhena is the long-term successor to Osimhen.

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The highly-rated youngster has already shown flashes of his enormous potential and announced himself with a goal against Madagascar.

George Ilenikhena celebrates his first goal for Nigeria.

Although he is currently enduring a difficult run at club level, the 20-year-old remains one of the country's most exciting prospects.

His pace, power and directness have earned him comparisons with the very man he is now being asked to replace.

George Ilenikhena had the most touches.

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The upcoming qualifiers could be an opportunity for him to take another step in his international career.

5. Tolu Arokodare

Few Nigerian strikers are enjoying a better season than Tolu Arokodare.

The towering forward has been one of the standout performers in Dutch football, delivering goals and assists consistently.

Tolu Arokodare celebrates his landmark goal.

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In just 16 appearances this season, Arokodare has produced 16 goal contributions, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists.

His recent display in the Conference League, where he scored twice and registered an assist, only strengthened his case.

One for the books - November 5, 2026. https://t.co/5383TI7Wsk — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) November 5, 2026

Unlike some of Nigeria's other options, Arokodare is arriving in camp with momentum, confidence and belief.

Who Gets the Nod?

Osimhen's absence leaves a huge hole in Nigeria's attack, but it also creates an opportunity.

Victor Osimhen has not featured in the qualifiers so far. | IMAGO

Whether Chelle opts for Iheanacho's experience, Orban's intensity, Lookman's quality, Ilenikhena's potential or Arokodare's form, the Super Eagles still possess enough firepower to trouble Tanzania.