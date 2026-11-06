Bayern Munich Retain Interest in Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha as Potential Olise Successor

Bayern Munich remain determined to land Liverpool prodigy Rio Ngumoha after last summer's rejected €70m approach

Bayern Munich have maintained their interest in Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha despite failing to prise the winger away from Anfield during last summer's transfer window.

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The Bundesliga champions are reportedly monitoring the England international's situation as they consider potential attacking reinforcements, with the possibility of a move in 2027 still on the table.

Bayern refuse to give up on Ngumoha

According to journalist Christian Falk, Bayern attempted to sign Ngumoha for approximately €70 million last summer but Liverpool rejected their approach, insisting that the youngster was not available for transfer.

The German giants have continued to follow his development and remain in contact with his representatives as they assess the possibility of revisiting their interest.

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Ngumoha has become an increasingly important member of Liverpool's first-team setup, making the prospect of convincing the Premier League club to sell him a difficult task.

However, Bayern reportedly believe they could be well positioned to meet Liverpool's demands if an opportunity emerges, particularly if the teenager does not agree to a new long-term contract.

Liverpool contract situation could influence transfer

The 18-year-old's future at Anfield could become a significant factor in Bayern's pursuit, with the German club prepared to monitor developments before making another move.

Liverpool will be keen to secure Ngumoha's long-term commitment to ward off interest from one of Europe's biggest clubs.

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Bayern, meanwhile, are considering their options in attack and reportedly view the Nigerian-born winger as a potential replacement for Michael Olise, who has been courted by Spanish giants Real Madrid.