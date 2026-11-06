A former ex-Watford forward has issued a stark warning to USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, urging him to reject interest from Manchester United.

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has delivered a blunt public warning to Ok back star Folarin Balogun, explicitly urging the United States international to reject any January transfer advances from Manchester United.

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The 25-year-old forward has emerged as a winter target for the Red Devils as manager Michael Carrick desperately searches for offensive reinforcements.

With the devastating injury to summer signing Benjamin Šeško, Manchester United's attacking depth has been entirely decimated, prompting the Old Trafford hierarchy to monitor Balogun's situation in Ligue 1 closely.

A brutal assessment of the United environment

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Speaking during his punditry duties for CBS Sports, Deeney completely dismantled the idea that a move to Manchester United would benefit the young American's career trajectory.

"No, no, no, not good for Man United, not good for Flo Balogun himself," Deeney stated emphatically when asked about the prospective transfer.

Deeney argued that the underlying dysfunction at Old Trafford makes it nearly impossible for a central forward to succeed.

"It just doesn't work. Man United haven't given you a record in the last decade of a striker who has gone in and done well," he explained. "They don't give you the support mechanism for that."

The striker graveyard

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Deeney's harsh assessment of Manchester United's recent fortunes most lo is overwhelmingly supported by the club's transfer record.

Over the past decade, a continuous revolving door of high-profile forwards—including Radamel Falcao, Romelu Lukaku, Wout Weghorst, Rasmus Højlund, and Joshua Zirkzee—have all severely struggled to maintain consistent elite form in Manchester due to a systemic lack of service and tactical cohesion.