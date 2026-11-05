Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements

Toyin Abraham's lawyers have accused unnamed individuals of using sponsored bloggers and social media users to spread alleged false claims about her.

Toyin Abraham's lawyers have accused unnamed individuals of using sponsored bloggers and social media users to spread alleged false claims about her.

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The Nollywood actress has demanded that bloggers, influencers and content creators remove existing posts, videos and comments containing defamatory statements about her.

Toyin Abraham's legal team has warned that anyone who continues to publish or amplify alleged defamatory claims could face legal proceedings, with social media posts preserved as evidence.

The actress, through her legal representatives, accused some individuals of spreading false, misleading and unsubstantiated claims capable of damaging her reputation, professional image and personal integrity.

In a statement published online, her lawyers called on members of the public to stop publishing, sharing, reposting or amplifying unverified information about the actress across social media platforms and other communication channels.

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The legal notice also alleged that some individuals were using sponsored persons to circulate malicious publications targeting Abraham, although it did not identify those allegedly behind the claims.

They also warned against using online platforms to encourage harassment, cyberbullying, intimidation or attacks on her reputation and business.

The statement stressed that freedom of expression does not give members of the public the right to spread false information or unlawfully damage another person's reputation.

It warned that anyone who continues to publish, circulate or endorse allegedly defamatory statements after receiving the notice could face legal proceedings.

The actress's legal team added that relevant social media posts, comments, videos and other digital materials could be preserved as evidence for possible legal action.

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