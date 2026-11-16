Kunle Afolayan’s son opens up on suicide attempts, recalls trying to swallow broken glass

Dieko, the son of popular Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, has opened up about his struggles with suicidal thoughts, sexual assault and bullying, revealing that he once attempted to swallow broken glass.

Dieko reveals he attempted suicide several times and once tried to swallow broken glass because he felt he did not belong.

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He also opens up about surviving sexual assault and bullying and encourages people to practise self-compassion.

Dieko reflects on facing public backlash since 2024, says online attacks no longer affect him as much as they once did.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Morayo Show, Dieko recounted how his personal struggles pushed him to the point of attempting suicide several times.

"For someone like me, aside from the bullying and everything, I've tried so many times to commit suicide. And I'm also a victim of sexual assault."

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Reflecting on how he has dealt with his experiences, he said they do not define his identity or determine how far he can go in life. He also highlighted the importance of self-compassion in overcoming difficult experiences.

"However, that does not define who I am. It doesn't define where I get to. It doesn't define what I do with myself. If there's anything one should practise, it is self-compassion. So I had to pour in a lot. There were so many times I would cry."

He further recalled a particularly difficult period when he attempted to ingest broken glass because he felt he did not belong.

"I remember the time I tried to ingest broken glass because I believed I didn't belong here. But then, at the end of the day, I realised it's better to look on the bright side."

Dieko also spoke about navigating online criticism. He stated that negative comments no longer affect him as much as they once did.

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"One thing that has helped me so far is having a sense of individuality and being my own cheerleader because we live in a world where people are angry. The attacks don't have the impact they used to because Nigerians have been dragging me since 2024. At the end of the day, your mindset matters"

He further explained that one of the principles that has guided him through difficult experiences is the ability to turn personal pain into purpose, a lesson he believes more people need to embrace.