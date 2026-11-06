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Kunle Afolayan’s son Dieko celebrates 21st birthday with stylish photos

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 13:03 - 06 November 2026
Kunle Afolayan’s son Dieko celebrates 21st birthday with stylish photos
Dieko Afolayan, son of acclaimed filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, celebrated his 21st birthday in style with a sharp suit and a bold golden hairstyle. Friends, family, and Nigerian entertainers flooded his Instagram with warm milestone wishes.
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  • Kunle Afolayan’s son, Dieko, marks his 21st birthday with stylish pictures, dressed in a sharp suit and bold golden hairstyle.

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  • Friends, family, and Nigerian entertainers flooded Dieko’s Instagram with birthday wishes as he turned 21.

  • Dieko has grown up in the public eye as the son of popular filmmaker Kunle Afolayan

Dieko took to Instagram to share a series of stylish pictures as he marked the milestone. He opted for a smart suit, which he paired with minimal accessories for a simple yet fashionable appearance.

However, his golden hair stole the spotlight. The colourful hairstyle added a bold touch to his look and gave his birthday pictures an unmistakable edge.

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Friends, family members, and entertainers have since flooded his comment section with birthday wishes, as many celebrated his new age and shared warm messages with him.

Dieko has grown up in the public eye as the son of filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, whose films have earned recognition in Nigeria and beyond.

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