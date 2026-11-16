Asake, Wizkid, Tems, Ayra Starr dominate 2027 Grammys’ African music race

African music will once again take centre stage at the Grammy Awards as Nigerian stars Asake, Tems, Wizkid and Ayra Starr receive nominations in the Best African Music Performance category at the 2027 edition.

Asake and Wizkid earn separate Grammy nominations as ‘Gratitude’ and ‘Jogodo’ make the 2027 shortlist.

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Tems scores different Grammy nominations with ‘Big Daddy’ and ‘What You Need’

Tyla made history as the first winner of the Grammys’ Best African Music Performance category in 2025.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees on Monday, November 16, with five songs selected for the category

Asake earned a nomination for his single ‘Gratitude’, while his collaboration with Wizkid, ‘Jogodo’, also made the shortlist.

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Tems secured a nomination with ‘Big Daddy’, adding to her growing Grammy recognition. The singer also earned a nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for her song ‘What You Need’.

Ayra Starr joins the race alongside Grammy-winning Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo for their collaboration, ‘Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)’.

Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba also earned recognition for ‘No Tradition, No Africa’, featuring Rocky Dawuni.

The five nominees will compete for the award at the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

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The Best African Music Performance category debuted at the 2025 Grammy Awards, with South African singer Tyla becoming its inaugural winner for her hit song ‘Water’.