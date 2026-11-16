Ayra Starr, Davido, Tems earns Grammy nominations for Best Global Album

Nigeria is well represented in the Best Global Album categories.

Davido earns his second nomination in the category and his sixth overall nomination.

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Tems also earns her second nod in this category while also securing the most nominations (4) for a Nigerian artist at the 2027 Grammys.

Ayra Starr earns her first nomination in this category while also securing a nod in the Best African Music Performance category.

Nigerian superstars Davido, Ayra Starr, and Tems have all been nominated for the Best Global Album at the 69th Grammys.

Tracklist for Davido's sixth album 'ORIADE'

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Davido's sixth album, 'Oriadé', released in July 2026, earned a nomination, which marks his second in the category following his acclaimed 2024 album 'Timeless'. It also marks his 6th nomination.

The cover art of Ayra Starr's third album 'Starrgirl'

Ayra Starr's third LP, 'Starrgirl', released in August 2026, also earned a nomination. The album, which features a star-studded lineup including Rema and Zayn, became her first nomination in this category and her fourth nomination.

Grammy-winning superstar Tems

Two-time Grammy winner Tems also earned a nomination for the Best Global Album for her 2026 EP 'Love is A Kingdom,' which spawned the charting record 'What You Need'. This marks her second nomination in this category after her album 'Born In The Wild' was nominated in 2025. It also marks her 12th nomination, making her the second most nominated Nigerian artist in the award's history, only behind Burna Boy, who has secured 14 nods.

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Angélique Kidjo

Also nominated is 5 time Grammy winner and Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo for her 2025 album 'Hope!!'. Joining the African contingent is Brazilian star Anitta, whose album 'Equilibrivm' earns her her third nomination.

Both Tems and Ayra Starr also earned nominations in other categories, with the former leading the Nigerian contingent in total nods for the 67th Grammys. Tems single 'Big Daddy' was nominated for the Best African Music Performance category. Outside the global categories, she earned a nod for Best Solo R&B Performance with her hit single 'What Do You Need', marking her second career nod in this category. She also secured a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her part in 'Raindance' by British-Nigerian rapper Dave, which becomes her second nod in the category after she won for her part on Future's 'Wait for U' in 2023.

Ayra Starr also secured a nomination for Best African Music Performance for her part in Angélique Kidjo's 'Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)'.