Dawn Michelle Hunt thought she had won a trip to Australia but ended up in Chinese prison.

Dawn Michelle Hunt thought she had won a trip to Australia but ended up in Chinese prison.

She thought she had won an all-expenses-paid trip to Australia but ended up serving life in a Chinese prison

Dawn Michelle Hunt thought she had won a trip to Australia. Instead, drugs found in handbags she carried led to a life sentence in China.

Dawn Michelle Hunt thought she had won a trip to Australia but was arrested in China after drugs were found in handbags she carried.

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Sentenced to death in 2017, her sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

Her family maintains she was tricked and is still fighting for her release.

Dawn Michelle Hunt was supposed to be on her way to Australia, enjoying a trip she believed she had won. Instead, the Chicago woman found herself in handcuffs at a Chinese airport, beginning a nightmare that has lasted more than 12 years.

In 2014, Hunt received an email that she had won an all-expenses-paid trip to Hong Kong. She was sceptical at first, but after checking the company behind the offer, she believed it was legitimate.

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Hunt, a former flight attendant who loved travelling, decided to accept the prize. For the next nine days, she toured Hong Kong, went shopping and enjoyed the trip, with the organisers covering her expenses.

Dawn Michelle Hunt

Then came an extension to mainland China, with Australia still ahead of her. For more than two weeks, the people arranging the trip had treated her well.

So when they told her she had also won designer handbags, she had little reason, according to her family, to suspect that anything was wrong.

That trust would cost her years of freedom.

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The handbags that ended her holiday

By the time Hunt was preparing to leave China, her luggage was already full. The organisers gave her additional luggage, and she packed the new handbags inside.

She was at the airport, waiting to board her flight to Australia, when security officers searched her belongings. Inside the handbags, they found drugs sewn into the linings.

The holiday was over; Hunt was arrested in 2014 and charged with smuggling methamphetamine.

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Her brother, Tim Hunt, says she had no idea the bags contained drugs. In testimony to the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China in 2024, he described how his sister had been tricked into believing she had won a contest.

Her family believes she fell victim to what is commonly called a 'blind mule' scam. In such schemes, traffickers allegedly use fake prizes, gifts or seemingly innocent favours to persuade unsuspecting travellers to transport drugs across borders.

Dawn Michelle Hunt and her family posing for a Christmas photo before her travel and arrest.

Hunt has consistently denied knowingly carrying narcotics. But the claim that she had been deceived did not spare her from prosecution.

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A death sentence and a life behind bars

Hunt spent three years in detention awaiting trial. In 2017, a Chinese court convicted her and sentenced her to death with a two-year reprieve. Her sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

According to her family's account, the judge acknowledged that she had been duped but concluded that she should have known better.

Her incredibly devastated relatives maintained that Hunt was manipulated by the people who arranged the trip and that she never knowingly agreed to carry drugs.

Her case also highlights the danger of accepting luggage or gifts from strangers when travelling internationally. Even when someone claims not to know that drugs are hidden in their belongings, proving that lack of knowledge can be difficult, and the legal consequences can be severe.

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The consequences for Hunt have stretched far beyond a lost holiday. She has spent more than a decade in a Chinese prison, separated from her family and the life she knew in Chicago.

Her brother's fight to bring her home

Since her arrest, Tim has written hundreds of letters to officials, lawyers and others he hoped could help secure her release. The family also built a website to campaign for her release.

A retired Chicago police officer who served for 28 years, Tim followed in the footsteps of their father, Gene Hunt, a retired Chicago police sergeant who served for 32 years. Their father spent years hoping to see his only daughter return home.

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Gene Hunt, Dawn Michelle Hunt's father, Gene Hunt. (PHOTO CREDIT: E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune)

In his 2024 congressional testimony, Tim described his sister's declining health and raised concerns about serious medical problems, including tumours in her uterus and ovaries. The family has said she has struggled to obtain the healthcare she needs in prison.

Then, on January 25, 2026, her father, Gene, died aged 92. He never saw his daughter come home.

In September 2026, Tim returned to Congress to continue pleading for help. Speaking about his father's death, he described the loss of a final chance for a father and daughter to see each other again after years of separation.

“That should not happen to any parent.” Dawn Michelle Hunt has been unjustly incarcerated in China for 12 years and was unable to properly say goodbye to her 92-year-old father before his passing. Watch her brother’s testimony. @FreeDawnMichell https://t.co/1Xt21uy1U2 — China Commission (@CECCgov) September 23, 2026

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A proposed law and a family still waiting

Hunt's case has become part of a broader diplomatic campaign involving another American, Nelson Wells Jr., who was also arrested in China in 2014 on drug-smuggling charges. His family likewise maintains that he unknowingly transported drugs.

In September 2025, US Representative Christopher Smith introduced a bill titled the Nelson Wells Jr. and Dawn Michelle Hunt Unjustly Detained in Communist China Act. The proposal seeks to encourage stronger diplomatic advocacy for Americans detained in China.

The bill was referred to congressional committees, but it has not become law. Meanwhile, the families have urged US President Donald Trump to raise the cases directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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The US government has pursued humanitarian release efforts, but Hunt remains imprisoned. Her family is now focused on bringing her home, particularly as concerns about her health continue.