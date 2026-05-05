Portable reveals what Olamide did for him that Davido didn't

Portable reveals what Olamide did for him that Davido didn't

'Give me a verse' — Portable reveals the one thing Olamide gave him that Davido has refused to grant

Nigerian singer Portable has compared his experiences with Olamide and Davido, saying Olamide gave him a career-changing opportunity while Davido only offered advice and meals.

Portable compared how Olamide and Davido allegedly treated him

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Singer said Olamide gave him a verse that changed his future

Portable accused Davido of giving “bad advice” instead of real help

Comments sparked mixed reactions across social media

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has stirred reactions online after opening up about the different ways fellow music stars Olamide and Davido allegedly treated him during the early stage of his career.

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In a viral video circulating on social media, Portable praised Olamide for giving him what he described as a life-changing opportunity, while accusing Davido of offering him advice instead of tangible career support.

Portable

According to the singer, Olamide’s support directly contributed to his breakthrough in the music industry.

Portable said:

“Davido never helped me, he only gave me lot of bad advice and bought food for me the first time we met in a restaurant. Second time we met in a club, he bought alcohol for me but never gave me a verse”



- Portable pic.twitter.com/t5dpgWYqv4 — BASITO (@itzbasito) May 5, 2026

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“The very first day I met Olamide, he gave me a verse. He didn’t buy me food, he gave me my future.”

The singer appeared to reference Olamide’s role in helping amplify his breakout hit “Zazoo Zehh,” which brought him nationwide attention and introduced him to a larger audience in the Nigerian music scene.

Olamide Baddo

However, Portable had less flattering remarks for Davido, suggesting that their interactions did not lead to meaningful career progress.

He said:

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“You took me to a restaurant to eat and that’s where you started giving me bad advice. If you wanted to help, you’d have helped.”

The comments quickly sparked debate online, with fans divided over Portable’s criticism of Davido and praise for Olamide.

Some social media users argued that Olamide has consistently built a reputation for discovering and uplifting emerging street-hop artists, while others defended Davido, saying support in the entertainment industry comes in different forms and does not always have to be financial or musical collaboration.

Portable, known for his outspoken personality and controversial statements, has repeatedly made headlines for public disputes, emotional outbursts, and social media rants involving fellow celebrities and music industry figures.

Davido

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Since rising to fame, the singer has maintained a turbulent relationship with parts of the entertainment industry, often speaking openly about his struggles, expectations, and disappointments.

Meanwhile, neither Davido nor Olamide had publicly responded to Portable’s latest remarks as of the time of reporting.