British-Nigerian rapper Dave announces first-ever Lagos headline show

British-Nigerian rapper Dave has announced his first-ever Lagos headline show, bringing his world tour to Nigeria in October 2026.

The show carries personal significance for the award-winning artist, whose father was deported to Nigeria when he was an infant.

Dave joins a growing list of global stars bringing major tours to Africa, following the success of his latest album, The Boy Who Played the Harp.

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British-Nigerian rapper Dave has announced his first-ever headline show in the National Theatre, Lagos, confirming an October 2026 date (Friday 16th and Saturday 17th) via his official X page on Tuesday. The announcement marks a significant moment for both his fanbase in Nigeria, as well as Dave personally, given his deep ties to the country.

My brother. Your watch has ended🙏🏽 https://t.co/EO4yb8i5bS — SANTAN (@Santandave1) June 2, 2026

Dave, whose real name is David Orobosa Omoregie, has Nigerian roots on his father's side. His father was deported to Nigeria in 1998 when Dave was just four months old, a detail that has shaped much of his music and public identity over the years.

A Lagos headline show, then, will not only be a tour stop, but also a homecoming of sorts, which he directly referenced in his announcement.

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Who Dave is

For anyone unfamiliar, Dave is one of the most decorated rappers to emerge from the UK in the past decade. At just 27, he became the first UK artist to debut three consecutive albums at number one on the UK Albums Chart, a record that places him debatably above every British rap artist before him.

British-Nigerian rapper, Dave

His catalogue spans politically charged early work, including the track ‘Question Time’, along with his debut album Psychodrama, which made him the youngest ever winner of a Mercury Prize. His latest project, The Boy Who Played the Harp, has driven his ongoing world tour across Europe, North America, Australia and now Africa.

Dave continues to reference his relationship with Nigeria in his works. His latest album contains lyrics directly referencing Victoria Island in Lagos, touching on the stark contrast between the city's nightlife wealth and the poverty that surrounds it.

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Those lines sat strongly with Nigerian listeners when the album dropped.

He also featured Tems on 'Raindance', one of the standout tracks from The Boy Who Played the Harp, which appeared on Spotify's 2026 Songs of Summer predictions list. The collaboration signalled an intentional bridging of his British and Nigerian musical identities.

What to expect

Dave's live shows have drawn consistent praise throughout the Boy Who Played the Harp Tour. Reviewers and fans across Europe and North America have highlighted his ability to move between rapping, singing and live instrumentation across a single set, a level of performance that is rare in the genre.

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