Rema is billed to perform at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony

Rema is billed to perform at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony

Rema, Tyla, and others confirmed to perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Rema will take the stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12, FIFA has confirmed, joining a headline lineup that includes Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, and Tyla, with additional artists still to be announced.

Rema will perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles alongside Katy Perry, Future, Tyla, and others.

He joins Tyla as one of the only African artists currently confirmed for the global event.

The performance adds another major international milestone to Rema’s rapidly growing career.

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The ceremony will be held at the Los Angeles Stadium, beginning 90 minutes before kick-off at 16:30 local time. It marks one of three opening ceremonies FIFA is staging across the tournament's three host nations, a first in World Cup history.

Mexico City hosts the opening event on June 11, with Toronto and Los Angeles following on June 12.

Rema performing at The Accor Arena at the 'HEIS' tour

For Rema, the appearance places him among a small group of African artists to perform on one of the largest stages in global sport and entertainment.

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Tyla, the South African singer who broke through internationally with ‘Water,’ is the only other African act confirmed in the current lineup. Together, their inclusion reflects the growing commercial and cultural footprint of African music on the world stage, a point FIFA's own framing leans into.

South African artist, Tyla

"The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement, "highlighting the nation's rich influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together."

The United States opens the tournament against Paraguay at the same venue later that evening.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President

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This edition of the World Cup is the largest in the competition's history. A record 104 matches are scheduled across 16 host cities, running from June 11 through to the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The expanded format, which features 48 nations competing for the first time, has drawn considerable attention for both its scale and the logistical complexity of running a tournament across three countries simultaneously.

MetLife Stadium is temporarily renamed "New York New Jersey Stadium" to comply with FIFA regulations

Stadium gates open four hours before kick-off, with FIFA promising pre-match activations and live entertainment throughout the venue ahead of the ceremony.

Tickets remain available via FIFA.com/tickets, with additional releases expected throughout the tournament.

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For Rema, whose ‘Calm Down’ became one of the most-streamed Afrobeats songs in history, June 12 in Los Angeles will be another chapter in a career that has consistently outgrown expectations.