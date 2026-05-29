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Rema, Katy Perry, BTS, Madonna, Shakira: full list of artists performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 12:09 - 29 May 2026
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Full list of artists performing at the World Cup 2026
Future, Katy Perry, J Balvin, Madonna and Shakira are among the global stars set to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the US, Canada and Mexico.
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  • FIFA has planned three separate opening ceremonies across the US, Canada and Mexico, plus the tournament’s first-ever World Cup final halftime show.

  • Burna Boy appears on the official World Cup anthem with Shakira but is not currently expected to perform at the final halftime show.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 and runs through July 19, spanning 16 host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Alongside the football, FIFA has assembled one of the most expansive musical lineups in the tournament's nearly 100-year history, including three separate opening ceremonies and, for the first time ever, a halftime show at the final.

FIFA is set to host its first-ever halftime show in the United States
FIFA will introduce a halftime show at the 2026 World Cup final in the United States.

Nigeria's Rema is among the acts confirmed to perform, joining the US opening ceremony alongside Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, BLACKPINK's LISA, and South Africa's Tyla

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Grammy-nominated artist Rema, who was named the only African honouree on the 2025 TIME100 Next list, his selection for one of the tournament's most visible stages reflects how Afrobeats continues to force a foot down, despite changing music landscapes globally.

Burna Boy, who features on the official World Cup anthem 'Dai Dai' alongside Shakira, will, however, not be expected to join her on stage at the historic final halftime show on July 19. Here’s the full list in order:

USA opening ceremony (June 12, Los Angeles)

  • Katy Perry

  • Future

  • Anitta

  • LISA

  • Rema

  • Tyla

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Canada opening ceremony (June 12, Toronto)

  • Alanis Morissette

  • Alessia Cara

  • Elyanna

  • Jessie Reyez

  • Michael Bublé

  • Nora Fatehi

  • Sanjoy

  • Vegedream

  • William Prince

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Mexico opening ceremony (June 11, Mexico City)

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  • Alejandro Fernández

  • Belinda

  • Danny Ocean

  • J Balvin

  • Lila Downs

  • Los Ángeles Azules

  • Maná

  • Tyla

World Cup final halftime show (July 19, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey)

For the first time in World Cup history, the final will feature a halftime show in the style of the NFL's Super Bowl. The show is curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and will also feature characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets. Headlining the show are:

  • BTS

  • Madonna

  • Shakira

The final halftime show will also support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million for children's education by the end of the tournament.

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READ NEXT: New Music Friday: Young Jonn, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, and more

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