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Burna Boy and Shakira team up for the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 18:28 - 07 May 2026
Shakira and Burna Boy collaborates for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and Colombian pop star Shakira have collaborated on the official FIFA 2026 anthem.
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The song titled 'Dai Dai' is scheduled for release on May 14 and will increase anticipation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by Mexico, the United States of America, and Canada.

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Grammy-winning superstar Shakira announced the single featuring Burna Boy via her social media, with fans anticipating the collaboration, which will be the official anthem for the global football mundial.

This marks a notable moment in the career of the Afro-fusion star, who will be joining Davido to become the second Nigerian to feature on the FIFA World Cup anthem. Afrobeats star Davido appeared on the official FIFA 2022 World Cup anthem 'Hayya Hayya (Better Together),' featuring American singer Trinidad Cardona and Qatari pop star AISHA.

Davido performs at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar.
Davido performing at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar
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Shakira is a force on the global music stage with her albums selling tens of millions of copies, and her hit songs garnering billions in streams. 'Dai Dai', which is performed in a blend of English and Spanish, will be the second time she has made a FIFA World Cup anthem after she recorded the hit 'Waka Waka' for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The 2026 tournament will be a historic one as it will be the first time 48 countries will be competing at the FIFA World Cup. It will also be the first World Cup with an half time show. Nigerian superstars have enjoyed the spotlight at major football tournaments, and with Burna Boy appearing on the official World Cup Anthem, it is expected that he will be performing at the final match of the tournament.

Tems highest paid musicians
Nigerian superstar Tems

Grammy-winning Nigerian international star Tems performed at the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, while Davido performed at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, and Burna Boy performed at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled for June 19 to July 11. The opening match is between Mexico and South Africa, which will be a replay of the opening match of the 2010 World Cup. Although Nigeria's Super Eagles won't be at the tournament, Afrobeats is set to make a big statement.

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