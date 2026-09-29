Murder suspect moved to another Anambra prison after what he allegedly did to fellow inmates

Murder suspect moved to another Anambra prison after what he allegedly did to fellow inmates

Murder suspect moved to another Anambra prison after what he did to fellow inmates

A murder suspect standing trial over the 2020 killing of University of Benin undergraduate, Chinenye Promise Nwoye, has been transferred from the Awka Correctional Centre to the Ekwulobia Correctional Centre in Anambra State.

Kingsley Ogbonnaya, the suspect standing trial over the 2020 killing of UNIBEN student Chinenye Promise Nwoye, has been transferred from Awka Correctional Centre to Ekwulobia.

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The murder suspect was reportedly moved after correctional authorities found him initiating fellow inmates into his cult group and engaging in other unruly behaviour.

The transfer has affected the progress of the murder trial, with authorities expected to transport Ogbonnaya from Ekwulobia to Awka whenever he is required in court.

Ogbonnaya was reportedly moved after he was found initiating fellow inmates into his cult group and engaging in other unruly behaviour at the Awka facility.

According to the Anambra State Broadcasting Service (ABS), the transfer has affected the progress of the case, as the suspect will now have to be transported from Ekwulobia to Awka whenever he is required in court.

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“The last time I went to Ekwulobia …, I saw him there. He is still there. And this movement has stalled the trial in court,” a reliable source told ABS.

The source also hinted that Ogbonnaya could be transferred to another state if he continues with the alleged behaviour at the Ekwulobia facility.

Confirming the transfer, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Anambra State, Francis Ekezie, said Ogbonnaya was moved on administrative proceedings.

Ekezie assured that the suspect would be produced in court whenever he is required for the continuation of his trial.

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The courts are currently on vacation, according to the report, but the transfer has raised concerns about the additional logistics involved in bringing Ogbonnaya back to Awka when proceedings resume.