Mercy Johnson calls out popular brand over alleged unauthorised use of her image after contract ended

Mercy Johnson calls out popular brand over alleged unauthorised use of her image after contract ended

Mercy Johnson calls out popular brand over alleged unauthorised use of her image 4 years after contract ended

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has called out Power Oil over the alleged continued use of her photos for adverts and campaigns, four years after her contract with the company expired.

Mercy Johnson alleged that Power Oil has continued to use her photos on billboards and buses four years after her endorsement contract expired.

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The Nollywood actress questioned why the brand continues to use her image without compensation or consultation with her team.

Mercy Johnson urged Power Oil to respond to her team, asking if the brand could do the same in India.

The actress raised the issue in an Instagram post, where she questioned the brand’s decision to continue using her image without compensation or consultation with her team.

“Help me ask @poweroilng why? It has been years; I have not been paid or compensated for my image being used after my contract expired. You are still pushing ads with my image on them without consulting me. Why? Please check your dm and revert to my team. Let us not play in dirty waters. Enough is Enough.”

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Mercy Johnson, who did not disclose the terms of her original agreement with the brand, said her contract expired four years ago.

According to the actress, the company has continued to display her image on public advertisements despite the expiration of their agreement.

She further expressed her frustration over seeing her photos on buses and billboards, questioning whether a similar situation would be tolerated in India, where the company’s parent group has roots.

“They have my face on buses, billboards, what have you? 4 years after my contract expired. The lawlessness. Can you do this in India, your country?”

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The actress’s complaint comes amid growing attention to the use of celebrities’ names, likenesses and images in commercial advertising.

For entertainers, endorsement deals typically grant brands specific rights to use their image for an agreed period and under defined terms. Continued use after an agreement expires can raise questions about consent, compensation and the scope of the original contract.

Mercy Johnson has now asked the brand to respond to her team as she seeks an explanation for the continued use of her image.