Police open fire as students protest poor healthcare conditions in Cross River

Tension erupted in Cross River after police reportedly fired shots during a student protest over poor healthcare conditions, reigniting conversations about police brutality in Nigeria.

Students in Cross River protested poor healthcare conditions.

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Viral videos showed protesters running as gunshots were heard.

The incident has revived concerns about police brutality in Nigeria.

Police authorities recently promised reforms and disciplinary action against rogue officers.

Fresh concerns over police brutality have emerged in Nigeria after security operatives were seen allegedly firing shots during a student protest over poor healthcare conditions in Cross River State.

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Videos circulating online showed panicked students running for safety as gunshots rang out during the demonstration. In one of the clips, a voice was heard shouting, “Look at them, they are shooting at us,” as protesters scattered in fear.

The students were reportedly protesting deteriorating healthcare conditions and poor medical services affecting their institution when the situation escalated.

What is happening at the University of Cross River State? Students are protesting because of pøør health conditions, & you opened fire at them. Why is the police shooting our children? Why is Nigeria so cruel & unforgiving? 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/pRjlWAsG3G — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 4, 2026

The incident has since triggered outrage online, with many Nigerians condemning the alleged use of force against unarmed students and accusing security agencies of responding violently to peaceful protests.

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The development comes amid renewed national conversations about police brutality and misconduct in Nigeria, despite repeated promises of reform by authorities following the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

In recent weeks alone, multiple controversial police shooting incidents have sparked public anger across the country.

In Oyo State, a police officer recently shot a man dead , just days after another officer unlawfully executed a restrained suspect in Delta State , a case that drew widespread condemnation online.

The Delta incident became particularly controversial after videos surfaced showing the suspect already subdued before he was allegedly shot by the officer. Following public outrage, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered an investigation and promised disciplinary action against the officers involved.

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The Nigeria Police Force has also announced internal disciplinary measures aimed at addressing misconduct within its ranks. Earlier this year, authorities confirmed that 167 senior police officers were scheduled to appear before a disciplinary committee over various allegations of professional misconduct and abuse of office .

Police authorities have repeatedly insisted that efforts are being intensified to reform the force through training, accountability measures, and stricter enforcement of professional conduct.

However, critics argue that incidents involving excessive force, unlawful shootings, harassment, and abuse continue to damage public trust in law enforcement agencies.

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The Cross River protest has once again reignited calls from civil society groups and young Nigerians demanding improved policing standards, respect for human rights, and non-violent engagement during public demonstrations.