167 senior police officers to face disciplinary committee as IGP Disu intensifies crack down on lawlessness

The Nigerian Police Force is ramping up disciplinary actions against senior officers who are in breach of the police code.

On April 21, 2026, the Nigerian Police Force, through its social media account, shared that 167 senior police officers are set to face disciplinary actions for varying breaches.

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The press statement said that the exercise, which has commenced in Abuja, is part of an ongoing effort to enforce discipline, strengthen internal accountability, and uphold the professional standards across the Nigeria Police Force.

"The Nigeria Police Force has commenced the sitting of the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) to review pending disciplinary matters involving one hundred and sixty-seven (167) senior police officers over alleged breaches of professional conduct and other related offences.



The exercise, which is currently underway at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen internal accountability, enforce discipline, and uphold professional standards across the Nigeria Police Force. The Force Disciplinary Committee, a key internal mechanism, is responsible for the review and determination of cases involving senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.



The process ensures a thorough, transparent, and fair examination of all matters in accordance with extant laws and regulations, with appropriate recommendations to the Police Service Commission.



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to discipline, integrity, and professionalism, noting that no officer found culpable of misconduct will be shielded from due process.



The IGP emphasized that the ongoing disciplinary proceedings form part of broader institutional reforms aimed at strengthening internal control mechanisms, promoting ethical conduct, and enhancing public confidence in the Force.



The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its resolve to uphold the highest standards of accountability and service, ensuring that all officers conduct themselves in line with the core values of the profession."

167 SENIOR OFFICERS FACE FORCE DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE



The Nigeria Police Force has commenced the sitting of the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) to review pending disciplinary matters involving one hundred and sixty-seven (167) senior police officers over alleged breaches of… pic.twitter.com/TtOXJmn0Qa — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 21, 2026

The efforts to enhance discipline in the Police Force have been a core policy for the recently appointed Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, who has declared zero tolerance for indiscipline.

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Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijanni Fatai

The Nigerian Police Force, which is constantly under intense public scrutiny, has suffered a bad image from the actions of some officers who have been captured breaking the law by harassing civilians. In a recent release, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijanni Fatai, said no policeman has the right to check anyone's phone. He also restated the High Court judgement which declared that it's lawful for a police man to be recorded during the course of his duty. This was in a bid to address the incessant complaints of policemen targeting young Nigerians, checking their phones, and extorting them.

“When we know that what we’re doing is the right thing, we don’t entertain any fear of being recorded, you can record us and we can record you too, all the members of Nigerian police have been warned not to ever search anybody’s phone again, just vehicles”



— The Lagos State… pic.twitter.com/7ljwP7VQSF — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) April 21, 2026