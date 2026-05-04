Why Cultural Night remains the heart of AMVCA’s celebration of African identity

Why Cultural Night remains the heart of AMVCA’s celebration of African identity

Why Cultural Night remains the heart of AMVCA’s celebration of African identity

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards weekend is known for its big moments and even bigger wins, but before the awards take centre stage, Cultural Night reminds everyone what the celebration is really about.

If the main awards night is where excellence in film is recognised, Cultural Night is where identity takes the spotlight.

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Happening on May 8, the night is a bold celebration of African culture in its many forms. It doesn’t compete with the main ceremony: it sets the tone. It brings the focus back to the roots of African storytelling before the trophies are handed out. Here is why this event has become the undisputed heartbeat of the AMVCA season.

Celebrating African Culture Through Style

Prince Enwerem came in an all-red Edo prince ensemble

Cultural Night is where tradition shows up in full force

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Cultural Night is where tradition shows up in full force. From aso-oke to kente, kanga fabrics to detailed beadwork, every look is intentional. It’s not just about dressing up; it’s about representing where you come from.

Over the years, attendees have used their outfits to tell real cultural stories. Celebrities use their looks to pay tribute to specific ethnic groups and ancestral traditions. At the 10th edition, Neo and Venita showed up in full Itsekiri regalia. At the 11th, Prince Enwerem came in an all-red Edo prince ensemble while Liquorose took Best Dressed Female in a Yoruba-inspired look dripping in coral beads. The looks change every year, but the intention stays the same: to show up and represent.

A Platform for Pan-African Unity

One of the strongest things about Cultural Night is how it brings different cultures together in one space

One of the strongest things about Cultural Night is how it brings different cultures together in one space. You’ll see a mix of styles from across the continent, each one unique but equally celebrated.

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It’s a reminder that even with different languages and traditions, there’s a shared identity that connects us.

Keeping Culture Relevant for a New Generation

By putting African culture on a platform like this, it encourages younger people to embrace it with pride

Cultural Night makes tradition feel current

Cultural Night makes tradition feel current. By putting African culture on a platform like this, it encourages younger people to embrace it with pride.

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The looks go viral, the conversations continue online, and in the process, culture stays alive and visible.

Food, Flavour, and the Full Experience

With sponsors like Onga on ground, guests get to enjoy rich, local dishes that reflect the diversity of African cuisine.

Culture isn’t complete without food

Culture isn’t complete without food, and Cultural Night delivers on that, too. With sponsors like Onga on the ground, guests get to enjoy rich, local dishes that reflect the diversity of African cuisine.

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It adds another layer to the night, making it a full cultural experience, not just a visual one.

A Space for Vendors and Creatives

Cultural Night also creates opportunities beyond the spotlight. Vendor stalls are set up, giving small businesses and creatives the chance to showcase their work.

From handcrafted accessories to fashion pieces and other cultural items, it becomes a space where creativity is both seen and supported.

If the AMVCA awards celebrate the future of African film, Cultural Night is a reminder of where it all started. It’s the part of the weekend that keeps everything grounded in culture, making it the true heart of the celebration.

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