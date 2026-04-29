The Nigeria Police Force arrests ASP Usman Nuhu after a viral video captures the extrajudicial killing of a restrained suspect in Delta State

The Nigeria Police Force arrests ASP Usman Nuhu after a viral video captures the extrajudicial killing of a restrained suspect in Delta State

Outrage as police officer kills restrained suspect in Delta; IGP promises prosecution of rogue officer

Nigeria Police Force arrests an ASP after a viral video showed the killing of a restrained suspect in Delta State, with disciplinary action and prosecution now underway.

Nigeria Police Force arrested ASP Usman Nuhu after a viral video showed him shooting a restrained suspect in Effurun, Delta State.

The victim, identified as Mene Ogidi (28), was reportedly apprehended over an alleged attempt to transport a parcel suspected to contain a firearm.

Police say the officer violated rules of engagement and has been transferred to Abuja for disciplinary proceedings and possible prosecution.

Authorities, including Force PRO Muyiwa Adejobi, condemned the act and assured the public that justice would be served.

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A police officer in Delta State is now facing disciplinary action and possible prosecution after a disturbing video surfaced showing the killing of a restrained suspect in Effurun.

The Nigeria Police Force confirmed that the officer, identified as ASP Usman Nuhu, has been arrested following the incident, which has sparked outrage online.

Video shows suspect restrained before shooting

Terrorist go to jail, and citizens get killed immediately pic.twitter.com/jOFCxKPM2c — Nelfund Updates (@nelfundupdates) April 28, 2026

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The incident came to public attention after a video began circulating on social media on Tuesday. In the clip, the victim, later identified as Mene Ogidi, 28, is seen sitting on the ground with his hands tied behind his back.

Moments later, a police officer in plain clothes shoots him at close range.

The footage has raised serious concerns about the use of force and adherence to police rules of engagement in Nigeria.

Police confirm arrest and transfer to Abuja

Bright Edafe, spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command

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In a statement, Bright Edafe, spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, said the officer involved has been taken into custody.

He added that the officer has been transferred to Abuja for further investigation and disciplinary procedures.

Also confirming the development, Muyiwa Adejobi (Force Public Relations Officer) said the police leadership has ordered immediate action on the case.

READ ALSO: 167 senior police officers to face disciplinary committee as IGP Disu intensifies crack down on lawlessness

What led to the shooting

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Preliminary reports indicate the suspect was initially caught by transport union members at this location before the fatal police intervention

According to the police, the suspect was initially apprehended by members of a transport union at a motor park along the Warri–Sapele Expressway.

The police claim he was attempting to waybill a parcel suspected to contain a firearm.

“Preliminary reports indicate that operatives attached to the Effurun Area Command responded to credible information from Benin Motor Park along the Warri–Sapele Expressway regarding a suspect apprehended by members of a transport union while attempting to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol with four rounds of ammunition,” the statement said.

However, what followed has drawn heavy criticism.

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“While efforts were being made to take the suspect into lawful custody, the team leader, ASP Nuhu Usman, discharged his firearm in clear violation of extant regulations, resulting in the death of the suspect.”

Police promise justice, condemn extrajudicial killing

The Nigeria Police Force says the officer and his team will face a disciplinary committee, with possible prosecution to follow.

“The Inspector-General of Police extends his condolences to the family of the deceased and assures them that justice will be served in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

“He further urges members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding as the disciplinary and legal processes take their course.

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“The Nigeria Police Force maintains a zero-tolerance stance on extra-judicial actions, abuse of authority, and any conduct that undermines public trust.”

READ ALSO: 5 things you should never say when a Nigerian Police Officer stops you

Wider concerns about police conduct in Nigeria

Cases like this have continued to fuel concerns about police brutality and accountability in Nigeria, years after the End SARS protests.

Despite repeated promises of reform, rights groups say incidents of excessive force and extrajudicial killings still occur, often with slow or unclear outcomes.

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Under Nigerian law and police regulations, suspects must be arrested and charged in court—use of lethal force is only permitted in extreme situations, such as self-defence or preventing serious harm.