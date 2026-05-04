Content creator turns down INEC ambassador role after being told he cannot criticise the electoral body

A Nigerian content creator rejects an INEC ambassador role after being told he must stop criticising the electoral body.

Content creator Kevin Chinedu declined an INEC Youth Ambassador role after being told he could not criticise the commission.

He said accepting the condition would conflict with his content, which focuses on political commentary.

His decision has sparked conversation around independence, influence, and the limits placed on public figures.

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A Nigerian content creator has publicly declined an appointment as an INEC Youth Ambassador after he was informed that accepting the role would require him to stop directly criticising the electoral commission, a condition he said he could not accept.

In a video posted to his page, Kevin Chinedu, popularly known as Governor Amuneke, described being contacted via Instagram by someone who recommended him for the appointment, calling it one of the proudest moments of his life.

Kevin Chinedu speaks about rejecting the INEC ambassador role in a video posted online.

The INEC Youth Ambassador programme has previously included prominent names such as 2Baba, MI Abaga, and comedian Funny Bone, all enlisted to encourage civic participation and voter registration among Nigerian youth.

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"I've never been that proud of myself," he said in the video, recounting the moment he received the message. He spoke of flashing back to an earlier period in his life, fighting for 70,000 naira, sleeping in an office corner in Lagos, and feeling the distance between that version of himself and a national appointment.

But before he could fully sit with the feeling, he said, questions started creeping in. His content, he explained, is rooted in political commentary and criticism of governance across Africa, including the role of electoral bodies in producing the leadership failures he regularly speaks about.

The Independent National Electoral Commission oversees voter registration and elections in Nigeria.

So he asked the person who reached out a direct question: would he still be able to criticise INEC if he took the role?

The answer that came back was careful, stating he could encourage voter registration, preach civic engagement, even speak broadly about governance, but direct criticism of INEC itself would no longer be on the table.

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"What seemed to be a congratulations, what seemed to be a big smile on my face disappeared," he said, so he turned it down.

The INEC Youth Ambassador programme is aimed at increasing youth voter turnout.

In explaining his decision, he was deliberate about separating it from ego. He acknowledged the weight of the opportunity, praised the person who recommended him, and said he remained open to future collaborations that did not come with restrictions on what he could say.

What he was not willing to do, he said, was trade the audience's trust for a title.

"If you have a platform today and you are being told to compromise," he said, addressing other creators directly, "always remember there are millions of people whose hope is on that ordination that God has given you."

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With gratitude and deep reflection, I made the difficult decision to decline the appointment as Youth Ambassador. This is not out of disrespect - it can be a matter of purpose, timing and conviction. pic.twitter.com/33t2AlOkGW — Governor Amuneke (@KevinblakC) May 4, 2026