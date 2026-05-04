30 Nigerians opt for evacuation amid growing xenophobic violence in South Africa

At least 130 Nigerians have registered for evacuation from South Africa as renewed xenophobic tensions and anti-foreigner protests spark fear among migrants.

130 Nigerians have registered for voluntary evacuation from South Africa.

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The move follows renewed anti-foreigner protests and xenophobic tensions.

Nigerian authorities issued security advisories warning citizens to avoid confrontations.

The Federal Government says the evacuation effort may expand as tensions grow.

No fewer than 130 Nigerians have registered for voluntary evacuation from South Africa following renewed anti-foreigner protests and growing fears of xenophobic violence in parts of the country.

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The Federal government confirmed that arrangements are being made to assist Nigerians willing to return home as tensions continue to rise in several South African cities, including Johannesburg, Durban, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu , said the number of Nigerians seeking evacuation could still increase as anxiety spreads among migrants and business owners living in the country.

According to Nigerian officials, the evacuation plan is precautionary and forms part of broader diplomatic and security measures being coordinated through Nigerian missions in South Africa.

The development follows planned nationwide anti-foreigner demonstrations scheduled across South Africa’s nine provinces. Nigerian authorities said protest organisers accused foreigners of benefiting unfairly from the country’s economy and demanded stricter action against migrants, both documented and undocumented.

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Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg has already issued security advisories urging Nigerians to avoid confrontations, remain indoors where possible, and temporarily shut businesses in areas considered high-risk during the protests.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly directed Nigerian diplomatic missions in South Africa to closely monitor the situation and intensify engagement with South African authorities to ensure the safety of Nigerians and their businesses.

South Africa has experienced several major xenophobic outbreaks over the years, particularly in 2008, 2015, and 2019, during which dozens of people were killed, hundreds injured, and businesses owned by foreigners looted or destroyed. Nigerians were among the hardest-hit groups during previous attacks.

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