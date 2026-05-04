Priscilla Ojo opens up about her high-profile marriage to Juma Jux and why trust is rooted in a partner's own discipline

Priscilla Ojo opens up about her high-profile marriage to Juma Jux and why trust is rooted in a partner's own discipline

“If my husband decides to cheat on me, it’s his decision” - Priscilla Ojo

Priscilla Ojo opens up on trust, loyalty, and marriage to Juma Jux, saying discipline, not fear, keeps relationships strong.

Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur Priscilla Ojo has opened up about trust, loyalty, and what it really means to be married to a public figure, saying she has full confidence in her husband, Tanzanian music star Juma Jux.

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Speaking during an interview on WithChude, hosted by media personality Chude Jideonwo, Priscilla addressed the topic of infidelity, something often linked with celebrities, and made it clear where she stands.

“If he decides to go that route (cheat), it is his decision. But I trust him. He’s very disciplined,” she said.

Her comment reflects a mindset rooted in personal responsibility rather than constant suspicion. According to her, discipline and values are what truly keep a relationship grounded, especially when one partner is constantly in the spotlight.

Priscilla Ojo explains her philosophy on trust and infidelity during her recent appearance on the WithChude podcast

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She didn’t ignore the reality that comes with fame, though. Being married to a popular artist means attention, lots of it.

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“Of course, it’s not easy with women throwing themselves, but it’s his discipline and decision. Don’t get me wrong, some women go to any length, that also happens, but if you both are prayerful and your man is disciplined and knows what he wants, I feel he will be in charge,” she added.

Love that crossed borders

The couple’s wedding was a masterclass in cultural synergy, merging Nigerian traditions with Tanzanian heritage in a series of viral celebrations.

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Priscilla and Jux’s relationship has been one of the most talked-about celebrity unions in recent times, especially across Nigeria and Tanzania. Reports say they first met in Rwanda, where what seemed like a casual encounter slowly turned into something serious.

Over time, the couple kept things relatively private before eventually going public, drawing attention from fans and the media.

Their wedding, tagged #JP2025, became a major talking point online. It featured a mix of Nigerian and East African traditions, including a glamorous traditional engagement in Lagos and additional ceremonies in Tanzania with Jux’s family. A white wedding in Lagos later sealed it, with clips and photos going viral across social platforms.

Life in the spotlight

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Priscilla credits her mother, Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, for instilling the independence and values that guide her marriage today.

Since tying the knot, the couple has continued to share moments from their life, travels, celebrations, and everyday experiences, keeping fans engaged while still maintaining some level of privacy.

During the same interview, Priscilla also reflected on her upbringing, giving credit to her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, for shaping her values.

She noted that being raised by a single mother influenced how she now approaches relationships, trust, and commitment.

Her comments come at a time when conversations around loyalty and trust in celebrity marriages continue to trend, especially on social media, where public scrutiny is constant.

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