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Corporate Olympics Set to Redefine Workplace Performance and Wellness in Nigeria 

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 14:17 - 16 March 2026
Corporate Olympics brings together influential professionals
Nigeria’s corporate ecosystem is about to experience a groundbreaking convergence of business, wellness, and competitive spirit as the Corporate Olympics launches at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos. 
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Designed as a landmark industry gathering, the Corporate Olympics brings together professionals from Nigeria’s most influential organizations for a day of high-performance challenges, wellness activations, and collaborative competition. 

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More than a sporting event, the Corporate Olympics is a movement that celebrates the human engine behind business performance. In today’s high-pressure corporate environment, where professionals spend their days chasing KPIs, navigating market volatility, and sprinting toward deadlines, the Corporate Olympics transforms that metaphor into a powerful real-world experience. 

Corporate Olympics Launch

For one day, Nigeria’s corporate workforce will step outside boardrooms and into an arena designed to celebrate strength, teamwork, creativity, and resilience. 

Corporate Olympics Set to Redefine Workplace Performance
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A New Platform for Corporate Culture 

The Corporate Olympics introduces a bold concept: “Work As Play.” 

Through a carefully designed event architecture, the experience mirrors the lifecycle of a high-performing fiscal year, structured into four immersive phases: 

Corporate Olympics Set to Redefine Workplace Performance

  • Phase I — The Ignite Ceremony 

A high-energy opening featuring a parade of companies and a synchronized mobility activation that signals the start of the competition. 

  • Phase II — The KPI Battles (Physical) 

Teams compete in functional physical challenges such as relay dashes, tug-of-war resource battles, and obstacle navigation courses. 

  • Phase III — The KRA & OKR Deep Dives (Functional) 

Corporate strategy meets competition with problem-solving challenges, including marketing puzzles, financial accuracy drills, and innovation build challenges.

  • Phase IV — The Executive Precision Suite 

A dedicated arena where senior executives demonstrate focus and precision through refined activities like mini-golf and target-based challenges. 

Corporate Olympic Launch
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A Movement Powered by Business Leaders 

The Corporate Olympics is expected to bring together over 10,000 athlete-employees from top-tier companies across industries, including finance, energy, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, agriculture, education, and real estate. 

Corporate Olympics Set to Redefine Workplace Performance

Participating and prospective companies include organizations such as Deloitte, PwC, Flutterwave, Dangote Group, MTN, Coca-Cola, Oando, Bank of Industry, Nike, Adidas, Toyota, and Technogym, among others. 

The event is projected to deliver over 100 million combined digital impressions across professional networks and media platforms, positioning it as one of the most visible corporate engagement initiatives in Nigeria. 

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Corporate Olympics is a premier corporate engagement platfor

Media Invitation 

Members of the media are invited to attend the Corporate Olympics Press Briefing, where organizers will unveil the event vision, competition structure, participating companies, and partnership opportunities. 

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Lagos 

Event: Corporate Olympics Media Briefing 

Date: To Be Announced 

Corporate Olympics is a premier corporate engagement platform that merges fitness, competition, innovation, and leadership into a large-scale experience for professionals across industries. 

About Corporate Olympics 

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The Corporate Olympics is a premier corporate engagement platform that merges fitness, competition, innovation, and leadership into a large-scale experience for professionals across industries. 

It is designed to redefine how organizations celebrate performance, teamwork, and the people behind Nigeria’s economic growth.

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