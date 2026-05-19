'Pity My Soul,' Chike sings on new single amid controversy involving Frank Edoho's wife

Chike has released a new single as online debate continues over allegations linking him to Sandra Edoho.

Chike has released a new song, 'Pity My Soul', amid ongoing controversy linking him to Sandra Edoho.

A lyric from the track has sparked speculation online about whether the singer is indirectly addressing the allegations.

Neither Chike nor Frank Edoho has publicly commented on the claims surrounding the dispute.

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Singer Chike has released a new single titled ‘Pity My Soul’ alongside his older brother SYEMCA, dropping the track in the middle of a swirling public controversy that has placed his name at the centre of one of Nigeria's most talked-about celebrity disputes in recent weeks.

The song arrives days after Chike was named in a leaked audio clip published by blogger Cutie Juls, which alleged a romantic involvement between him and Sandra Edoho, the estranged wife of veteran television host Frank Edoho. Chike has not publicly addressed the allegations, and his silence has been the subject of considerable online debate.

Chike, alongside his brother, SYEMCA

The track features SYEMCA, born Chukwuemeka Chike-Ezekpeazu, the singer's older brother and a recognised act in his own right. Syemca rose to prominence as a runner-up on season two of The Voice Nigeria and has built a reputation for blending highlife, Afrobeats and classical pop.

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A particular lyric has drawn the most attention: "whenever you are not in my corner, I pity my soul", which a section of the internet has interpreted as a veiled acknowledgement of his relationship with Sandra, whose own public statements over the past week have been framed around themes of loyalty, survival and choosing herself.

The timing has fuelled two distinct schools of thought. One holds that the release is too pointed to be coincidental, that Chike is communicating through music what he has declined to say in words, and that the lyric is a direct gesture to Sandra and the public support she has shown him.

The other argues that the timing is simply strategic, with Chike capitalising on the heightened attention his name is currently attracting to push a new record to a wider audience.

Sandra Edoho

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Neither interpretation has been confirmed. Chike has maintained complete public silence since the story broke, his only visible activity being an unrelated Instagram story post that was mirrored by Sandra around the same time and appearances at different public events, a coincidence that itself generated fresh speculation.