How salary earners, business owners can get tax ID in Nigeria
Individuals can get a Tax ID online through the Joint Tax Board portal or by visiting a FIRS or State IRS office with documents like BVN and phone number.
Business owners must first register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) before applying for a Tax ID through FIRS.
The Federal Government says the new Tax ID system will improve tax compliance and simplify registration, filing and payment processes nationwide.
Following the Federal Government’s introduction of a mandatory Tax Identification system for taxable Nigerians, many salary earners, entrepreneurs and business owners are now looking for how to obtain their Tax Identification Number (TIN), also known as Tax ID.
The process, according to the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), is free and can either be done online or physically through tax offices across the country.
Authorities have also warned Nigerians against using unofficial shortcuts or paying third parties unnecessarily to obtain the number.
A Tax ID is a unique number assigned to individuals and businesses for tax purposes. It is often required for opening corporate bank accounts, filing taxes, registering businesses, applying for government contracts and carrying out other financial transactions.
For salary earners and individuals, the registration process is relatively simple.
How individuals can get tax ID
One of the easiest ways to register is through the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) online portal.
Applicants are expected to click on “Register for TIN (Individual)” and provide personal details, including their National Identification Number (NIN) or Bank Verification Number (BVN).
After submission and verification, the Tax ID is generated. Individuals can also register physically by visiting the nearest office of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) or State Internal Revenue Service.
Required documents include:
Accurate date of birth
Bank Verification Number (BVN)
Registered phone number
Previous Tax Identification Number, where applicable
For those who do not want to handle the process personally, accredited tax agents can also assist with registration.
How businesses can obtain tax ID
Business owners are first required to register their companies with the Corporate Affairs Commission before applying for a Tax ID.
After registration with the CAC, companies can apply through the NRS TaxPro Max portal or visit the nearest NRS office for processing.
Businesses are expected to provide details about the company before a unique Tax ID is issued after verification.
Documents required for companies include:
Certificate of Incorporation issued by CAC
Memorandum and Articles of Association
Proof of business address, such as utility bills
Details of company directors
The Tax ID system is expected to become more important as Nigeria moves towards a fully digitised tax administration process.
Recently, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and Joint Revenue Board (JRB) announced a new unified Tax ID framework aimed at improving tax compliance, reducing duplicate taxpayer records and harmonising tax data across federal and state authorities.
The government says the initiative will simplify tax registration, filing and payment procedures for both individuals and businesses across Nigeria.