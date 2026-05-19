Obtaining a Tax Identification Number (TIN) in Nigeria has been simplified through online portals, allowing individuals and business owners to register for free using their NIN or BVN.

Obtaining a Tax Identification Number (TIN) in Nigeria has been simplified through online portals, allowing individuals and business owners to register for free using their NIN or BVN.

How salary earners, business owners can get tax ID in Nigeria

Here’s how salary earners, entrepreneurs and business owners in Nigeria can register and obtain their Tax Identification Number (TIN) as the government rolls out a mandatory Tax ID system.

Individuals can get a Tax ID online through the Joint Tax Board portal or by visiting a FIRS or State IRS office with documents like BVN and phone number.

Business owners must first register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) before applying for a Tax ID through FIRS.

The Federal Government says the new Tax ID system will improve tax compliance and simplify registration, filing and payment processes nationwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the Federal Government’s introduction of a mandatory Tax Identification system for taxable Nigerians, many salary earners, entrepreneurs and business owners are now looking for how to obtain their Tax Identification Number (TIN), also known as Tax ID.

The process, according to the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), is free and can either be done online or physically through tax offices across the country.

Authorities have also warned Nigerians against using unofficial shortcuts or paying third parties unnecessarily to obtain the number.

A Tax ID is a unique number assigned to individuals and businesses for tax purposes. It is often required for opening corporate bank accounts, filing taxes, registering businesses, applying for government contracts and carrying out other financial transactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For salary earners and individuals, the registration process is relatively simple.

READ ALSO: Federal Government introduces mandatory tax ID for all Nigerians

How individuals can get tax ID

One of the easiest ways to register is through the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) online portal.

For individual salary earners, the National Identification Number (NIN) and BVN are the primary documents needed to generate a unique Tax ID

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applicants are expected to click on “Register for TIN (Individual)” and provide personal details, including their National Identification Number (NIN) or Bank Verification Number (BVN).

After submission and verification, the Tax ID is generated. Individuals can also register physically by visiting the nearest office of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) or State Internal Revenue Service.

Required documents include: Accurate date of birth

Bank Verification Number (BVN)

Registered phone number

Previous Tax Identification Number, where applicable

For those who do not want to handle the process personally, accredited tax agents can also assist with registration.

How businesses can obtain tax ID

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entrepreneurs must first complete their CAC registration before applying for a corporate Tax ID through the NRS TaxPro Max platform.

Business owners are first required to register their companies with the Corporate Affairs Commission before applying for a Tax ID.

After registration with the CAC, companies can apply through the NRS TaxPro Max portal or visit the nearest NRS office for processing.

Businesses are expected to provide details about the company before a unique Tax ID is issued after verification.

READ ALSO: All You Need to Know About Personal Income Tax Declaration in Nigeria

Advertisement

Advertisement

Documents required for companies include: Certificate of Incorporation issued by CAC

Memorandum and Articles of Association

Proof of business address, such as utility bills

Details of company directors

The Tax ID system is expected to become more important as Nigeria moves towards a fully digitised tax administration process.

Recently, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and Joint Revenue Board (JRB) announced a new unified Tax ID framework aimed at improving tax compliance, reducing duplicate taxpayer records and harmonising tax data across federal and state authorities.