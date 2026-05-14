‘Leaked calls’ and old interviews: Social media debates singer Chike's role in Frank Edoho's marriage crash

Frank Edoho’s relationship posts, a resurfaced interview clip, and unverified allegations involving singer Chike have triggered widespread discussion across Nigerian social media.

Frank Edoho sparked online debate after declaring on X that he would never commit to another romantic relationship.

A resurfaced interview clip discussing his use of prolonged silence during conflicts intensified criticism online.

Singer Chike was later pulled into the controversy after unverified allegations involving Edoho’s estranged wife surfaced online.

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Veteran television host Frank Edoho is at the centre of a social media controversy that has drawn in singer Chike, following a series of posts on X in which Edoho declared he would never again commit to a romantic relationship.

Edoho, best known as the long-serving host of Nigeria's franchise of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, offered no explanation for the declaration beyond general advice, urging people not to lose themselves in relationships, not to centre their happiness on another person, and to be prepared to walk away.

Posts shared by Frank Edoho that triggered widespread reactions online.

Posts shared by Frank Edoho that triggered widespread reactions online.

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The posts drew significant attention, partly because Edoho has been divorced twice, and partly because the internet immediately began asking what had prompted the outburst.

As speculation circulated, a resurfaced interview clip added fresh fuel. In the clip, Edoho described his method of conflict resolution within a relationship.

"I can stay in the same house and I'll not talk to you," he said. "If you cross the line, my wife knows now, I am the king of malice. I will not talk to you...that is the beating that suffices physical ones."

“The best punishment I can give a woman is malice. I can stay in the same house and not talk to you if you cross the line. Anyone who says I beat women is a big fool because I support women.”



- Frank Edoho pic.twitter.com/M25hR1Hta5 — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) May 13, 2026

The clip generated a secondary wave of debate, with critics arguing that using prolonged silence as punishment constitutes emotional abuse, while others maintained that it represented a deliberate choice of restraint over physical aggression.

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It was against this backdrop that popular gossip blogger Cutie Juls published what she described as a leaked audio allegedly featuring singer Chike and Edoho's estranged wife, Sandra, in conversation.

The blogger claimed the recording was made after Edoho had discovered an alleged affair between both of them, and subsequently moved out of the family home for a period of approximately three months. Pulse Nigeria cannot independently verify the audio or the claims attached to it.

Chike, born Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, is a singer and Nigerian Idol alumnus who rose to prominence with records including 'Roju' and 'Egwu.'

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Singer Chike

He has not responded to the allegations. His only public activity since the story gained traction has been posting an unrelated video on his Instagram story, a move widely read online as deliberate nonchalance. Frank's ex-wife posted the same clip around the same time, causing raised eyebrows.