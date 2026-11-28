Venezia manager Davide Nicola praised Akor Adams' tireless work ethic after a 0-0 draw against Bologna, insisting the Nigerian striker will break his six-game Serie A goal drought soon

Venezia coach Davide Nicola has backed Super Eagles forward Akor Adams despite his continued struggles in front of goal, following Friday's goalless draw against Bologna in Serie A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerian striker has now gone six consecutive league appearances without scoring, but his manager believes his work for the team deserves recognition.

Nicola praises Adams after Bologna stalemate

Adams started alongside John Yeboah as Venezia hosted Bologna at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, but neither side could find a breakthrough despite creating several opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerian's latest outing extended his league scoring drought, with his last Serie A goal coming against Napoli in October. However, Nicola was encouraged by the movement and attacking work of his forwards, particularly against a Bologna side that made life difficult through their man-marking approach.

Speaking to DAZN after the match, the Venezia manager insisted that his attackers had done enough to deserve a goal.

"Tonight I saw cleaner movements from them. Bologna man-marked, and that made things more difficult. They created big chances; perhaps they even deserved the goal for the work they did. It was nice to see Yeboah and Adams come out and give everyone a high five," Nicola said, as quoted by Calciomercato.

Nigerian forward searches for scoring consistency

Adams has scored four goals across all competitions this season, with two coming in Serie A. His inability to add to that tally in recent league matches has increased the pressure on the forward to rediscover his scoring touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Sevilla striker will hope to end his drought in Venezia's next fixture, while Nicola's public backing offers encouragement as he looks to regain his confidence.