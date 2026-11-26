Defender Tosin Adarabioyo has forcefully rejected claims questioning Cole Palmer's commitment to England, describing reports as completely false

Nigerian-born defender Tosin Adarabioyo has come to the defence of Cole Palmer amid growing criticism of the Chelsea midfielder's performances and commitment to England.

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The Tottenham centre-back has dismissed suggestions that his former teammate lacks the ambition to represent his country, insisting that he knows the 24-year-old's aspirations personally.

Tosin dismisses claims about Palmer's England commitment

Palmer has faced scrutiny after England manager Thomas Tuchel suggested that the attacking midfielder misses too many opportunities to impress, raising questions about his international involvement.

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However, Adarabioyo strongly disagreed with any suggestion that Palmer does not care about playing for England, drawing on their time together at Chelsea to defend his character and ambition.

"False, false, false! I know Cole’s dreams, his aspirations. So, yeah, it’s completely false," Tosin said.

The defender also admitted that he was surprised by Palmer's omission from England's latest squad, arguing that the midfielder remains among the outstanding attacking talents in the Premier League.

"Of course, I am surprised (he was left out of the last England squad). For me, he is the best number 10 in the Premier League."

Adarabioyo went further in his assessment, insisting that criticism of Palmer's ability was unwarranted.

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"No one can chat s**t about Cole. For me, he’s one of the best players I have ever seen. He’s a top-level player. He will continue to get better."

Palmer faces scrutiny amid difficult Chelsea spell

The former Manchester City academy graduate has endured a frustrating period, with his goalscoring output falling below expectations.

Palmer has managed only one non-penalty goal since August, adding to questions surrounding his recent influence on Chelsea's performances.

His attitude also came under scrutiny following the Blues' 4-1 defeat to Leeds United, when he reportedly declined to applaud supporters after the final whistle. The incident led to a heated exchange with teammate Joao Pedro.

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Despite the criticism, Adarabioyo remains convinced that Palmer has the mentality and ability to reach even greater heights.