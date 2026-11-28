Osimhen continues to be linked with a move away from Galatasaray

Osimhen continues to be linked with a move away from Galatasaray

Former Türkiye assistant coach Abdullah Ercan has warned Galatasaray not to rush Victor Osimhen back for Monday's Istanbul derby against Beşiktaş

Former Türkiye assistant coach Abdullah Ercan has urged Galatasaray to avoid rushing Victor Osimhen back into action ahead of Monday's Istanbul derby against Beşiktaş.

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The ex-Nigerian international's former opponent believes the striker should only feature from the bench if necessary, warning that an early return could expose him to another injury.

Ercan advises caution over Osimhen's comeback

Osimhen has been sidelined since sustaining an injury during Galatasaray's Champions League meeting with Stuttgart on November 3, which required surgery.

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The Nigerian has consequently missed three consecutive fixtures against Amedspor, Samsunspor and Aston Villa, while also sitting out the Super Eagles' November matches against Tanzania.

With speculation growing that the 26-year-old could return for the Beşiktaş derby, Ercan believes Galatasaray should resist the temptation to immediately restore their leading striker to the starting lineup.

Speaking on the Libero TV YouTube channel, via habersarikirmizi.com, the former Trabzonspor, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray player said: "There's talk that Osimhen will be in the starting eleven for the derby. I don't think he will, but if he gets any playing time, he'll come on as a substitute. However, he shouldn't be risked in a game where Galatasaray is leading."

Former Türkiye coach explains injury concerns

Ercan also drew on his personal experience of undergoing the same surgery, insisting that Osimhen needs sufficient recovery time before returning to competitive football.

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"I had the same surgery and it takes more than 4 weeks to recover. The most logical thing to do is to give Osimhen some playing time against Rizespor after the Beşiktaş match and then prepare him for the Champions League match.

"He is the most important player for his team. There is a risk of him getting injured again," he added.

The warning comes at a delicate moment for Galatasaray, considering Osimhen's importance to their attacking ambitions. Before his injury, the Super Eagles striker had registered 10 goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this season.