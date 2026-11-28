Ademola Lookman faces an uncertain future at Atletico Madrid after suffering a high-grade knee sprain with Nigeria

Ademola Lookman's future at Atletico Madrid is increasingly uncertain after a serious knee injury sustained during Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, with Roma reportedly monitoring his situation ahead of January.

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The Spanish club are also said to be willing to consider offers of between €35 million and €40 million for the Super Eagles forward as his place in Diego Simeone's plans comes under scrutiny.

Atletico consider January exit for Lookman

Lookman sustained the injury during Nigeria's 3-1 victory over Tanzania in Uyo on November 13 and subsequently missed the return fixture in Zanzibar four days later.

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Medical examinations in Madrid confirmed a high-grade knee sprain, a more serious diagnosis than the mild sprain initially announced by the Nigeria Football Federation.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Atletico would listen to offers in the region of €35 million to €40 million during the January transfer window. Speaking on Radio MARCA on November 25, he also revealed that Simeone wants two or three new signings, while Lookman's future and that of Alexander Sørloth remain unresolved.

Atletico signed the Nigerian from Atalanta in February for €35 million plus €5 million in performance-related bonuses. He scored four goals in 12 La Liga appearances during the second half of last season, but his influence has declined this campaign, with Álex Baena emerging as a preferred option.

Roma interest could reunite Lookman with Gasperini

Lookman's previous success under Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta has reportedly attracted interest from Roma, with Italian newspaper Repubblica naming the Nigerian among the players being monitored by the Serie A club.

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The forward registered 55 goals and 27 assists in 137 appearances under Gasperini, making a potential reunion an appealing prospect for the coach.

However, Atletico's reported valuation could complicate negotiations. AS suggests Roma may struggle to finance a deal at the Madrid club's asking price, although Atletico could be prepared to accept less than the €40 million valuation they placed on Lookman last summer.