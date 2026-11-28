Friend lured corps member with promise of a phone then poured acid on her, court sentences her and accomplice to death

An FCT High Court in Zuba, Abuja, has sentenced Jennifer Tsembe and Solomon Abuh to death by hanging for the 2022 murder of 26-year-old NYSC member Seember Stephanie Terungwa, ending a case that shocked the nation.

An FCT High Court has sentenced Jennifer Tsembe and Solomon Abuh to death.

Prosecutors said Tsembe lured the 26-year-old to Maitama with a promise of a mobile phone before she was attacked with acid.

A third defendant, Monday Simon, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to abduct and abduction, but was not given the death sentence.

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An FCT High Court sitting in Zuba, Abuja, has sentenced Jennifer Tsembe and Solomon Abuh to death by hanging for the 2022 murder of 26-year-old NYSC member Seember Stephanie Terungwa, closing a case that began when the young mother vanished on her way to a Community Development Service (CDS) meeting.

Police say Terungwa, a mother of one, was reported missing on 14 April 2022 after leaving home for her NYSC CDS activity in Abuja. Prosecutors told the court that Tsembe, a friend of the victim, lured her to Maitama on the pretext of giving her a mobile phone.

Abuh posed as a phone repairer, and with a third defendant, Monday Simon, they tied her up. Tsembe then poured a liquid suspected to be acid on her face and body, the prosecution said.

The three convicted criminals

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Her body was found abandoned by a roadside in Maitama. NYSC management announced her death on 27 April 2022.

The service said she was found in her NYSC khaki trousers, with her face defaced beyond recognition. DNA analysis later confirmed her identity, the police said, and the three suspects were arrested.

The police statement, issued by FCT Police spokesperson Josephine Adeh, says Tsembe told investigators the attack came from jealousy, because Terungwa had a child with a man Tsembe regarded as her boyfriend.

The man, Edward Achadu, the father of Terungwa's child, testified that he had once been in a relationship with Tsembe but did not want it to continue, and that she became jealous of Terungwa.

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The court heard a different account of the plan. Voluntary statements by the defendants said they planned to abduct Terungwa in order to collect a ransom from Achadu. Both accounts appear in the record, and the judgment as reported doesn't say which the court preferred.

Police prosecutors, led by Chief Superintendent of Police Adama Musa, presented nine witnesses and 15 exhibits, according to the command. Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against all three defendants.

On Friday, 27 November, the court sentenced Tsembe and Abuh to death by hanging for culpable homicide punishable by death under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

All three, Tsembe, Abuh and Simon, were sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to abduct and abduction. Simon was not given a death sentence.