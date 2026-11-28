Bolivian referee Jordy Aleman triggered outrage after appearing to punch Real Potosi goalkeeper Christian Martinez before handing out red cards to four players and three coaches following the Bolivian Cup final.

Bolivian referee Jordy Aleman was at the centre of extraordinary scenes after appearing to punch a player during a confrontation following the Bolivian Cup final.

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The official reportedly went on to issue four more red cards to Real Potosi players and dismiss three members of the club's coaching staff after the chaotic conclusion.

Referee lashes out during post-match confrontation

The incident occurred after Real Potosi failed to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit against Always Ready, with the second leg ending in a goalless draw.

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Real Potosi had already finished the contest with 10 men after Kevin Villegas received a stoppage-time red card for violent conduct.

El puñetazo de Jordy Alemán, y ahora como será la sanción? https://t.co/G28Da9XLPk — 💙𝑇𝑖𝑜 𝐴𝑐𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑜 (@TioAcademico) November 26, 2026

However, tensions escalated after the final whistle when several Real Potosi players surrounded Aleman to challenge his decisions during the match. Footage showed the referee appearing to strike goalkeeper Christian Martinez amid the confrontation, leaving the Argentine with a bloodied mouth.

Martinez later admitted that he had insulted the official, telling him to 'go to hell' and saying he 'hoped his mother dies'. According to Marca, Aleman subsequently showed four additional red cards to Real Potosi players and dismissed three members of their coaching staff.

Security personnel eventually surrounded the referee as the situation threatened to escalate further.

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Martinez rules out legal action as federation considers punishment

Despite the injury, Martinez has decided against pursuing legal action or filing a formal complaint with the sporting authorities.

'After what happened at the end of the second leg of the Paceña Cup final against Always Ready, where I was punched by referee Jordy Alemán Peralta, I have decided not to initiate legal action or file complaints with the sports authorities,' he wrote on social media.

'My intention is to put this episode behind me and prevent this situation from continuing to generate conflicts, while remaining fully available to the competent authorities for any clarification that may be necessary.

"Nothing should overshadow the extraordinary season we've had. We competed until the very last minute and gave everything on the field for this jersey."

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