Chargebacks are hurting Nigerian Online Stores, can Crypto payments help?

The myth is that crypto payments "solve" chargebacks. They remove the reversal mechanism, since a confirmed blockchain transfer cannot be pulled back by a bank, but they do not remove fraud, unhappy customers, or the need to refund.

What crypto changes is who carries the risk and how fast you have to decide. This article walks through how card chargebacks work, what Nigerian data shows, and where crypto helps and where it adds new problems.

A chargeback is a bank overruling your sale months later

When a cardholder disputes a payment, the issuing bank pulls the money back before anyone decides who is right.

The clock is long on the cardholder's side and short on yours. Card networks typically let cardholders open a dispute within 120 days of the payment, and sometimes longer. After a chargeback is created, you usually have 7 to 21 days to respond, then the issuer takes 60 to 75 days to decide, so the whole lifecycle can run 2 to 3 months. A sale you booked in January can quietly disappear in April.

Why a crypto payment cannot be charged back, and why that is a half-answer

A crypto payment is a transfer you can verify on the blockchain. Once confirmed, no issuing bank sits between payer and payee, and no card scheme exists to reverse it. That is the steel-man for crypto, and it is true: the "friendly fraud" pattern, where a customer disputes a purchase they made, has no equivalent mechanism.

But removing the reversal button only moves the problem. The customer who would have disputed now emails you, posts on X, or reports you to a consumer body, and the money is already in your account.

Your refund policy, not a bank, now decides the outcome. Add the technical risks: a customer sends the wrong amount or sends USDT on the wrong network, and the funds never arrive correctly.

Volatility is the other cost. If a customer pays $100 in Bitcoin and the price falls 3% before you convert, you receive about $97, a $3 loss on a sale you thought was final. Stablecoins like USDT and USDC avoid most of that, and so does a processor that locks the rate at checkout.

That is the practical choice for a merchant when picking a crypto payment processor for their business. A good example of such crypto payment processors is Breet Business.

Breet is a crypto payments gateway for businesses in Africa. Its business dashboard creates USD invoices that customers pay in coins such as BTC, ETH, USDT, or USDC, with the exchange rate locked when the invoice is created and settlement in naira or cedis. It also has a crypto payment API that can be integrated into your existing product to be able to receive and make crypto payments as a business. It is a payment-acceptance tool, so refund decisions remain the merchant's.

Nigerian rules push for fast refunds, and the merchant pays for the speed

If you stay on cards, Nigerian rules shape how painful a dispute is, because the CBN has deliberately made disputes quicker. Under its revised Guidelines on Operations of Electronic Payment Channels (Circular PSM/DIR/CON/CWO/07/127, effective 8 June 2020), issuing banks must resolve web disputes with the acquirer and the payment service provider within 48 hours. Refunds on failed POS or web transactions must also happen within 48 hours, and switches must run chargeback cycles in 24 hours instead of 72.

These rules protect customers from failed or duplicate debits, and they should. The side effect for a store is that a dispute can reach your settlement account faster than you can pull your order logs. You then argue for the money back instead of keeping it while you argue.

What the fraud data actually says

The NIBSS figures are better than the headlines suggest, with caveats. NIBSS reported that digital payment fraud losses in 2025 fell 51% to ₦25.85 billion from ₦52.26 billion in 2024. Fraud cases fell from 123,918 in 2021 to 67,518 in 2025.

Two details change the reading. NIBSS's chief executive attributed the 2024 spike largely to a single ₦31.1 billion incident at one entity, so the "drop" partly reflects one outlier year. He also flagged a 34% fall in fraud reporting in the last quarter of 2025, which means some of the improvement may be missing data.

For store owners, the finding that matters is the channel: NIBSS ranked e-commerce and internet banking as the most vulnerable channels, ahead of POS.

The real danger is a card network's monitoring program

Individual chargebacks are an annoyance. A pattern is a threat to your ability to take cards at all. Mastercard's Excessive Chargeback Merchant program applies when a merchant reaches both 100 chargebacks and a 1.5% chargeback rate in a month . Mastercard divides this month's chargebacks by last month's payment count.

Run two hypothetical stores through that rule. Store A took 2,000 Mastercard payments in October and received 40 chargebacks in November: 40 ÷ 2,000 = 2.0%. That rate is above 1.5%, but 40 is below the 100-chargeback floor, so Store A is not in the program. Store B took 6,000 payments and received 120 chargebacks: 120 ÷ 6,000 = 2.0%, and 120 clears the floor, so Store B is in.

Store B's first month carries no fine; months 2 and 3 cost $1,000 each, and the fine jumps to $5,000 a month from month 4, with extra per-chargeback assessments. Visa has its own program (VAMP ). Stripe lists an excessive ratio of 1.5% in most regions and 2.2% for the CEMEA region , so check which region your acquirer reports under. In short: small stores are protected by count floors, and growing stores are the ones that get caught.

This is where crypto earns a place in a mix. It does not remove these thresholds from your card volume, but if the product lines that generate most disputes move to a rail with no reversals, the count and the ratio both fall.

Suppose the store at 120 chargebacks on 6,000 payments moves a third of its orders off cards, including nearly all the disputed ones, and ends up with 80 chargebacks on 4,000 payments. That is still 2.0%, but 80 sits under the 100 floor. Your own numbers will differ, so run the same arithmetic on your last three months of data.

Write the refund policy before you switch on crypto

No reversals does not mean no refunds. It means you design the refund process yourself, and a clear policy prevents the reputational damage a chargeback would have caused automatically.

Decide five things in writing. State the refund window, in days from delivery. State whether refunds go back in the original coin, as stablecoin, or as naira to a bank account the customer verifies. Decide which exchange rate applies, and say who pays network fees on the refund.

The fifth is address control. Require the customer to confirm the refund address or account through a channel you can trace, because a mistyped address is as irreversible as the original payment.

The exchange-rate choice has real money in it. Assume, for illustration only, a ₦1,500 per dollar rate at payment and ₦1,450 at refund. A 100-order settlement at ₦150,000. Refunding “100" at the later rate returns ₦145,000, so the customer is ₦5,000 short and will notice, while refunding the original ₦150,000 costs you ₦5,000 more than the dollars you hold are now worth. Pick one rule, publish it, and apply it every time.

If you refund in crypto, send a small test amount first for larger refunds. If you refund in naira, pay only to an account that matches the customer's verified name. Keep order records, delivery proof, and chat logs for every crypto sale anyway: they help with consumer complaints and with your own accounting.

Run a 30-day test before you commit

Offer crypto as a second payment option, not a replacement, on one product line with a history of disputes. Track four numbers for 30 days: orders paid in crypto, underpaid or wrong-network payments, refund requests, and the gap between the quoted naira value and what settled.

If the underpayment and refund rates are low and your chargeback rate on cards stays above the 1% mark that worries you, expand it.

If support tickets double, the savings on chargebacks will be spent on customer service, and card payments with better fraud screening may be the cheaper fix. This is general information, not legal or financial advice, and a regulated adviser should review how your business treats crypto income.