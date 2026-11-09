Mourinho succeeds Hansi Flick — Perez proved right

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has been rewarded for a perfect October.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has been named the LALIGA Manager of the Month for October 2026 following a flawless run of domestic results.

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The Portuguese tactician led his squad to three consecutive league wins, culminating in a 2-1 El Clásico triumph over league leaders Barcelona on October 25.

Mourinho secured the honour ahead of Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone and Real Sociedad coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

A perfect domestic and European run

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Mourinho's side began their October league campaign with a 1-0 victory over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu on October 10.

They followed that result by dismantling Sevilla 4-1 just eight days later. The crowning domestic achievement arrived at the Spotify Camp Nou, where a Kylian Mbappé brace ended Barcelona's nine-match winning streak.

That vital away victory reduced the gap at the top of the La Liga table to just three points, leaving Barcelona on 27 points and Real Madrid on 24 points after 10 matches.

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Madrid's impeccable form also carried over to Europe, as they maintained a 100 per cent winning record in the UEFA Champions League over the same period.

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They secured a 4-3 away victory against Roma on October 14 before defeating RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Spanish capital on October 21.

Overall, Real Madrid won all five of their matches across all competitions in October, scoring 12 goals and conceding five.

Justifying the Bernabéu return

This award marks Mourinho's first Manager of the Month accolade since returning to the Real Madrid dugout. He succeeds Barcelona's Hansi Flick, who claimed the prize for September.

The 63-year-old manager is justifying the club's decision to reappoint him, navigating a demanding fixture list with precision.

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