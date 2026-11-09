Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna gets engaged to actress Ego Nwosu

Popular Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has proposed marriage to his girlfriend, fellow actress Ego Nwosu.

IK Ogbonna shares a romantic video of the moment he went down on one knee to propose to Ego Nwosu.

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Ego Nwosu accepts IK Ogbonna’s marriage proposal, displays engagement ring and gifts from the actor.

IK Ogbonna announces engagement with emotional message: “One step, one promise, one lifetime.”

The actor announced his engagement on Instagram, where he shared a video of the romantic moment he asked Nwosu to become his wife.

In a romantic setting decorated with flower petals, Ogbonna got down on one knee and asked Nwosu to be his wife.

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Nwosu accepted the proposal, after which the actor presented her with gifts. The couple also shared intimate moments as they celebrated their engagement.

Excited by the surprise, the actress displayed her engagement ring and the gifts she received from Ogbonna.

Alongside the video announcement, the actor wrote, “One step, one promise, one lifetime. ✨🤍🥂”

Congratulations have since poured in from colleagues and fans, who have expressed excitement for the couple as they prepare for the next chapter of their relationship.

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IK Ogbonna began his entertainment career as a model before he ventured into acting. He made his Nollywood film debut in 2013 and has since featured in several productions.