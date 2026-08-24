5 early warning signs of cancer you shouldn't ignore

How can you know if cancer is starting? Learn 5 warning signs, from unexplained weight loss and lumps to unusual bleeding and persistent fatigue.

Unexplained weight loss, new lumps and unusual bleeding can be warning signs of cancer, although they can also have many other causes.

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Persistent fatigue, pain, cough, digestive changes and skin changes should be checked when they are new, unexplained or do not improve after a few weeks.

Symptoms alone cannot confirm cancer. Screening can detect some cancers before symptoms appear, while persistent symptoms should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Cancer does not always announce itself with a dramatic symptom. Sometimes, the first clue is a small change that is easy to dismiss, like losing weight without trying, feeling unusually exhausted, noticing a new lump or seeing blood where you normally would not.

That does not mean every unusual symptom is cancer. In fact, most symptoms that can occur with cancer are more often caused by other conditions. But when a change is new, unexplained, persistent or getting worse, it is worth getting checked rather than guessing.

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Here are five warning signs to know.

1. Unexplained weight loss

Unexplained weight loss may be a symptom of cancer

Losing weight without changing your diet or exercise routine can be a warning sign of an underlying health problem , including some cancers.

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Cancer can affect appetite and the way the body uses energy, which leads to unintended weight loss. However, weight loss can also result from digestive problems, thyroid disorders, diabetes, stress and several other conditions.

The important thing is not to assume the cause. If your weight continues to fall without an obvious explanation, speak with a healthcare professional.

2. A new lump or swelling

A doctor checking a patient's neck for lumps

A new lump or unusual thickening anywhere on the body deserves attention. This may include a lump in the breast, neck, armpit, groin or abdomen.

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Breast changes can also include nipple discharge or changes to the skin, such as dimpling or puckering.

But a lump does not automatically mean cancer. Enlarged lymph nodes, for example, are often caused by infections or inflammation rather than cancer.

If a lump persists or changes, have it assessed rather than trying to diagnose it yourself.

3. Unexplained bleeding

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Blood in the stool or urine, unusual vaginal bleeding, coughing up blood or unexplained bruising are symptoms worth taking seriously.

Changes in bowel habits accompanied by blood in the stool, for example, can occur with colorectal cancer, although there are many other possible causes.

4. Persistent fatigue, pain or fever

Persistent fatigue, pain or fever may be a symptom of cancer

Being tired after a stressful week is normal, but persistent fatigue is different and should be checked immediately. Cancer-related fatigue can leave someone feeling exhausted even after sleeping or resting and may interfere with normal daily activities.

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If you feel constantly tired or any form of unexplained pain, particularly when it is new, worsening or does not go away, see a doctor. Other unexplained symptoms, including prolonged fever or night sweats, can also occur with some cancers.

5. Changes that don't go away

sore throat

A cough or hoarse voice that persists, ongoing indigestion or difficulty swallowing, lasting changes in bowel or bladder habits, a sore that refuses to heal, or a new or changing mole can all warrant medical attention.

A temporary stomach upset after a heavy meal is very different from persistent indigestion that keeps returning.

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So, how do you know if cancer is starting?

You usually cannot tell from symptoms alone. There is no single feeling that confirms cancer, and some cancers cause few or no symptoms in their early stages. Some cancers can also be detected through screening before symptoms appear.

That is why persistent changes should be discussed with a healthcare professional. Depending on what you report, they may recommend an examination, blood tests, imaging or other investigations.