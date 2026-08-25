10 Nollywood actors Nigeria has lost between January and August 2026

Nigeria's Nollywood industry has lost 10 actors between January and August 2026, including Alexx Ekubo, Kola Oyewo and Taiwo Hassan.

Nollywood has lost 10 actors between January and August 2026.

The deaths include veterans Kola Oyewo, Feso Oyewole and Taiwo Hassan.

Younger actors, including Alexx Ekubo and Temitope Osoba, were also among those who died.

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The Nigerian film industry has endured a painful stretch in 2026, losing ten of its own across eight months.

From veteran figures who helped build Yoruba cinema to younger actors still in the prime of their careers, the losses have cut across generations and left the industry in prolonged mourning. Here is a full list of the Nollywood actors Nigeria has said goodbye to this year.

Ajara Lasisi (Aunty Ajara) (February 5)

Ajara Lasisi (Aunty Ajara)

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Ajara Lasisi, popularly known as Aunty Ajara, died on February 5 after a prolonged liver-related illness. Known for her comic supporting roles in Yoruba films, she built a loyal following through her portrayals of market women, outspoken neighbours and dramatic relatives across several productions. Her colleagues and fans had rallied around her during her illness before her death was confirmed by her family.

Bamidele Oluwatope (Okemesi) (February 24)

Bamidele Oluwatope (Okemesi)

Comic actor and content creator Bamidele Oluwatope, known as Okemesi, died on February 24 following complications arising from medication during hospital treatment. He was known for blending English, Yoruba and his Ekiti dialect in performances that earned him a strong following both online and on screen. His notable film appearances included Dearest, Aborisade and Eyan Ni Mi.

Oby Kechere (Madam Koi Koi) (April 27)

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Nollywood actress Oby Kechere

Actress and filmmaker Oby Kechere died on April 27 after a prolonged illness. She became one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces through her role as Ms Koi Koi in the 2002 comedy classic Aki na Ukwa alongside Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme. Beyond acting, she worked as a producer and director and served as Vice Chairman of the Directors Guild of Nigeria's Abuja chapter.

Alexx Ekubo (May 11)

Alexx Ekubo (1986–2026) was not just a screen idol but a law graduate and humanitarian whose impact spanned over two decades in the creative industry.

Alexx Ekubo died on May 11 at Evercare Hospital in Lagos after battling liver cancer. He rose to prominence after finishing as first runner-up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest and went on to become one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces through films including Weekend Getaway and Lagos Cougars. His death drew widespread tributes from across the industry.

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Patrick Okoye (May 28)

Patrick Okoye

Veteran actor Patrick Okoye died in late May after a protracted illness. With a career spanning over 24 years, he appeared in productions including Midnight Love and Old School. He was 51 years old at the time of his death.

Feso Oyewole (May 29)

Actor and filmmaker Feso Oyewole

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Actor and filmmaker Feso Oyewole died on May 29 at the age of 80 from undisclosed causes. Before his acting career, he worked as a teacher and unionist, a background he carried into 25 years in the industry. His notable works included Take Me to Maama, State of Emergency and Sakobi.

Kola Oyewo (June 12)

Kola Oyewo was a towering titan of Nigerian theatre, cinema, and academia

Veteran actor, dramatist and scholar Kola Oyewo died on June 12 at the age of 80. His death was confirmed by fellow actor Kunle Afod and his son Adetoyese Oyewo. Oyewo was one of the most respected figures in Nigerian theatre and cinema, contributing extensively to both stage and screen over several decades.

Taiwo Adeshina (Elegbeje Ado) (June 29)

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Taiwo Adeshina

Actor Taiwo Adeshina, popularly known as Elegbeje Ado, died on June 29 after a brief illness at the age of 69. He was a recognised figure in Yoruba cinema, known for his comic timing and memorable character portrayals across more than two decades in the industry.

Temitope Osoba (August 5)

Temitope Kofoworola Osoba

Actress and filmmaker Temitope Osoba died on August 5 at the age of 40. She entered the acting profession in 2005 and built a career in Yoruba-language cinema while also working as a dancer and film producer. She had spoken publicly about her battle with breast cancer in 2024. Her cause of death was not officially confirmed.

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Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo) (August 23)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Taiwo Ogogo Hassan