Zikoko releases the Second Season of HER

A Docuseries showcasing the architects and new builders of success

Culture publication Zikoko, a flagship brand of Big Cabal Media, is proud to announce the release of the second season of “HER: The docuseries,” which tells the stories of five audacious Nigerian women who have achieved financial success, established strong businesses, and developed profitable personal brands despite facing numerous challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, we brought to you the stories of five women who have built their own spaces in various sectors. We highlighted trailblazers from Ibukun “IBK” Akinola, co-founder and Payments Director at PiggyVest; Tara Oluwatomisin, a former professional footballer-turned-henna artist; Hassana Maina, the lawyer empowering women in displaced communities; and Nneka Nnanna, a self-taught linguist and Korean content creator.

In this new season of “HER: The docuseries,” five unique Nigerian women who, despite the harsh economic uncertainties, have created lucrative businesses that offer tremendous value to the communities in which they operate. In this second season of “HER: The docuseries,” we go beyond the accolades and tell the stories of five Nigerian visionaries who stared down economic volatility and chose to build anyway.