Grammys 2026: Major Highlights + Full Winners List
Across genres and speeches, the 2026 Grammy Awards reflected a music industry in the middle of a recalibration, shaped by global politics, cultural visibility, and long-standing questions about who gets heard and who gets rewarded.
We had Bad Bunny’s history-making Album of the Year win and his outspoken stand on immigration, as well as Kendrick Lamar, surpassing rap royalty with a record-breaking 27th Grammy.
For our African audiences, the conversation was more uneasy. Tyla’s repeat win in the Best African Music Performance category once again raised questions about how the Recording Academy defines African sound. Beyond the headlines, other wins and firsts across genres added layers to a night that will continue to be debated in the time to come. Key highlights below:
Bad Bunny’s Grammy Win Comes With a Political Statement
Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year win for Debí Tirar Más Fotos was historic, marking the first Spanish-language album to take the Grammy’s top prize. But his acceptance speech quickly became the bigger moment. Wearing an anti-ICE pin, the Puerto Rican star criticised the Trump administration’s immigration policies, saying immigrants are “humans and Americans.”
The speech drew applause in the room and backlash online after CBS failed to provide subtitles. Several artists, including Billie Eilish and Kehlani, were also seen wearing “ICE OUT” pins.
Tyla’s Second African Music Win Reignites Debate
Tyla won Best African Music Performance for “Push 2 Start,” beating songs by Davido and Omah Lay, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr with Wizkid. It marked her second consecutive win in the category and immediately sparked debate online, particularly among Nigerian fans who felt other records had a stronger cultural impact.
While supporters praised Tyla’s global reach and consistency, critics questioned how the Grammys continue to define African music, with many arguing that commercial crossover is still prioritised over regional dominance.
Kendrick Lamar Becomes the Most-Awarded Rapper in History
Kendrick Lamar swept the rap categories at the 2026 Grammys, winning five awards, including Record of the Year for Luther and Best Rap Album for GNX. With 27 career Grammys, he now surpasses Jay-Z as the most-awarded rapper ever.
The Compton-born artist gave shoutouts to Clipse and Tyler, the Creator during his speech, showing humility despite the historic feat. His wins prove Lamar’s dominance in the genre, barely a decade after his first Grammys in 2015. Now he moves closer to legends like Beyoncé (35 wins) and Quincy Jones (28).
Fela Kuti Receives Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award
Nearly 29 years after his death, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti became the first African artist to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The honour was presented at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony on 31 January 2026, recognising Fela’s enduring influence on global music.
As the pioneer of Afrobeat, Fela’s rhythms and political voice reshaped music and inspired generations worldwide. The award marks a historic moment for African music at the Grammys and highlights the Academy’s acknowledgement of contributions that transcend decades, cementing Fela’s legacy as a true global icon.
Shaboozey Wins First Grammy With Jelly Roll
Collins Obinna Chibueze, aka Shaboozey, won his first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with “Amen,” a collaboration with Jelly Roll. The Virginia-raised singer dedicated the win to children of immigrants, noting, “Immigrants built this country, literally.”
Breaking down on stage, he thanked his ancestors and everyone who believed in him. The win came during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, highlighting the often-overlooked pre-show awards. Shaboozey’s story reinforces how immigrant artists continue to shape American music and culture, making his emotional acceptance a standout moment beyond the traditional spotlight.
Tyler, The Creator Wins First Best Album Cover Award
Tyler, The Creator took home the first-ever Grammy for Best Album Cover for Chromakopia, acting as the project’s art director. The award was introduced in 2026 to recognise visual creativity in music, and Tyler beat out strong contenders, including Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos.
Chromakopia’s visuals were celebrated for their originality and design, cementing Tyler’s reputation as a multi-talented artist who excels beyond music. The win highlights the growing importance of album art in the streaming era, where visuals play a key role in storytelling and artist identity.
Below is the full list of winners, separated into Main Categories and Other Categories, as the ceremony continues to spark conversation across the global music landscape.
Main Categories
Song of the Year
Winner: Billie Eilish - Wildflower
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Doechii - Anxiety
Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT
Bad Bunny - DtMF
Hunter/x - Golden
Kendrick Lamar feat SZA - Luther
Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Record of the year
Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat SZA - Luther
Bad Bunny - DtMF
Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Doechii - Anxiety
Billie Eilish - Wildflower
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Chappell Roan - The Subway
Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT
Album of the year
Winner: Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Justin Bieber - Swag
Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend
Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
Lady Gaga - Mayhem
Kendrick Lamar - GNX
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best new artist
Winner: Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Other Major Categories
Best pop vocal album
Winner: Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
Teddy Swims – I've Tried Everything But Therapy Pt 2
Best pop solo performance
Winner: Lola Young - Messy
Justin Bieber - Daisies
Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Lady Gaga - Disease
Chappell Roan - The Subway
Best pop duo/group performance
Winner: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande - Defying Gravity
Huntr/x - Golden
Katseye - Gabriela
Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT
SZA With Kendrick Lamar - 30 For 30
Best dance/electronic recording
Winner: Tame Impala - End Of Summer
Disclosure & Anderson Paak - No Cap
Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
Kaytranada - Space Invader
Skrillex - Voltage
Best dance/electronic album
Winner: FKA Twigs - Eusexua
Fred again.. - Ten Days
PinkPantheress - Fancy That
Rüfüs Du Sol - Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex - F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3
Best dance/pop recording
Winner: Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Bluest Flame
Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun
Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching
PinkPantheress - Illegal
Best traditional pop vocal album
Winner: Laufey - A Matter Of Time
Laila Biali - Wintersongs
Jennifer Hudson - The Gift Of Love
Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Who Believes In Angels?
Lady Gaga - Harlequin
Barbra Streisand - The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Best Latin pop album
Winner: Natalia Lafourcade - Cancionera
Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra
Andrés Cepeda - Bogotá (Deluxe)
Karol G - Tropicoqueta
Alejandro Sanz - ¿Y ahora qué?
Best música urbana album
Winner: Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
J Balvin - Mixteip
Feid - Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
Nicki Nicole - Naiki
Trueno - Eub Deluxe
Yandel - Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best rock performance
Winner: Yungblud ft Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II - Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning
Amyl and The Sniffers - U Should Not Be Doing That
Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine
Turnstile - Never Enough
Hayley Williams - Mirtazapine
Best rock song
Winner: Nine Inch Nails - As Alive As You Need Me To Be
Sleep Token - Caramel
Hayley Williams - Glum
Turnstile - Never Enough
Yungblud - Zombie
Best rock album
Winner: Turnstile - Never Enough
Deftones - Private Music
Haim - I Quit
Linkin Park - From Zero
Yungblud - Idols
Best alternative music album
Winner: The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
Bon Iver - Sable, Fable
Tyler, The Creator - Don't Tap the Glass
Wet Leg - Moisturizer
Hayley Williams - Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party
Best alternative music performance
Winner: The Cure - Alone
Bon Iver - Everything Is Peaceful Love
Turnstile - Seein' Stars
Wet Leg - Mangetout
Hayley Williams - Parachute
Best metal performance
Winner: Turnstile - Birds
Dream Theater - Night Terror
Ghost - Lachryma
Sleep Token - Emergence
Spiritbox - Soft Spine
Best rap performance
Winner: Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams - Chains & Whips
Cardi B - Outside
Doechii - Anxiety
Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay - TV Off
Tyler, The Creator feat Teezo Touchdown - Darling, I
Best melodic rap performance
Winner: Kendrick Lamar with SZA - Luther
Fridayy feat Meek Mill - Proud Of Me
JID feat Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack - Wholeheartedly
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat Rapsody - WeMaj
Partynextdoor & Drake - Somebody Loves Me
Best rap song
Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay - TV Off
Doechii - Anxiety
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat John Legend & Voices of Fire - The Birds Don't Sing
Tyler, The Creator feat GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne - Sticky
GloRilla - TGIF
Best rap album
Winner: Kendrick Lamar - GNX
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice - Let God Sort Em Out
GloRilla - Glorious
JID - God Does Like Ugly
Tyler, The Creator - Chromakopia
Best country solo performance
Winner: Chris Stapleton - Bad As I Used To Be
Tyler Childers - Nose On The Grindstone
Shaboozey - Good News
Zach Top - I Never Lie
Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo
Best country duo/group performance
Shaboozey & Jelly Roll - Amen
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton - A Song To Sing
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson - Trailblazer
Margo Price & Tyler Childers - Love Me Like You Used To Do
George Strait & Chris Stapleton - Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame
Best country song
Winner: Tyler Childers - Bitin' List
Shaboozey - Good News
Zach Top - I Never Lie
Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo
Chris Stapleton - A Song To Sing
Best contemporary country album
Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken
Kelsea Ballerini - Patterns
Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunter
Eric Church - Evangeline vs The Machine
Miranda Lambert - Postcards From Texas
Best R&B performance
Winner: Kehlani - Folded
Justin Bieber - Yukon
Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller - It Depends
Leon Thomas - Mutt (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)
Summer Walker - Heart Of A Woman
Best R&B song
Winner: Kehlani - Folded
Summer Walker - Heart Of A Woman
Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller - It Depends
Durand Bernarr - Overqualified
Leon Thomas - Yes It Is
Best R&B album
Winner: Leon Thomas - Mutt
Giveon - Beloved
Coco Jones - Why Not More?
Ledisi - The Crown
Teyana Taylor - Escape Room
Best African music performance
Winner: Tyla - Push 2 Start
Burna Boy - Love
Davido feat Omah Lay - With You
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin - Hope & Love
Ayra Starr feat Wizkid - Gimme Dat
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Winner: Cirkut (Lady Gaga, Rosé, Jade)
Dan Auerbach
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Winner: Amy Allen (Rosé, Jennie, Sabrina Carpenter)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr
Laura Veltz
Best comedy album
Winner: Nate Bargatze - Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Bill Burr - Drop Dead Years
Sarah Silverman - PostMortem
Ali Wong - Single Lady
Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Winner: Sinners - Various artists
A Complete Unknown - Timothée Chalamet
F1 The Album - Various artists
K-Pop Demon Hunters - Various artists
Wicked - Various artists
Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)
Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
John Powell - How To Train Your Dragon
Theodore Shapiro - Severance: Season 2
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz - Wicked
Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot
Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media
Winner: Austin Wintory - Sword of the Sea
Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires
Wilbert Roget II - Helldivers 2
Gordy Haab - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate's Fortune
Best song written for visual media
Winner: Huntr/x – Golden (From K-Pop Demon Hunters)
Nine Inch Nails - As Alive As You Need Me To Be (From Tron: Ares)
Miles Caton – I Lied To You (From Sinners)
Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Never Too Late (From Elton John: Never Too Late)
Jayme Lawson – Pale Pale Moon (From Sinners)
Rod Wave – Sinners (From Sinners)
Best audiobook narration
Winner: Dalai Lama - Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama
Kathy Garver - Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
Trevor Noah - Into The Uncut Grass
Ketanji Brown Jackson - Lovely One: A Memoir
Fab Morvan - You Know It's True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli
Best music video
Winner: Doechii – Anxiety
Sade – Young Lion
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Clipse – So Be It
OK Go - Love
Best music film
Winner: John Williams - Music by John Williams
Devo - Devo
Raye - Live at the Albert Hall
Diane Warren - Relentless
Pharrell Williams - Piece By Piece
Best jazz vocal album
Winner: Samara Joy – Portrait
Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental
Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell – We Insist 2025!
Michael Mayo – Fly
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth - Live at Vic's Las Vegas
Best jazz instrumental album
Winner: Sullivan Fortner feat Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore – Southern Nights
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 3 (Live)
Branford Marsalis Quartet – Belonging
John Patitucci feat Chris Potter & Brian Blade – Spirit Fall
Yellowjackets – Fasten Up
Best alternative jazz album
Winner: Nate Smith – Live-Action
Ambrose Akinmusire - Honey from a Winter Stone
Robert Glasper - Keys To The City Volume One
Brad Mehldau – Ride Into The Sun
Immanuel Wilkins – Blues Blood
Best jazz performance
Winner: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (Live)
Lakecia Benjamin feat Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield – Noble Rise
Samara Joy - Peace Of Mind/Dreams Come True
Michael Mayo – Four
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – All Stars Lead To You (Live)
Best musical theatre album
Winner: Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Best opera recording
Winner: Heggie: Intelligence - Kwamé Ryan, conductor (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)
Huang Ruo: An American Soldier - Carolyn Kuan, conductor (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)
Kouyoumdjian - Adoration Alan Pierson, conductor (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)
O'Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead - Elaine Kelly (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O'Halloran)
Tesori: Grounded - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)
Best orchestral performance
Winner: Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie - Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L'Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From '24 Negro Melodies' - Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
Ravel: Boléro - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)
Still & Bonds - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)