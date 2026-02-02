Grammys 2026: Major Highlights + Full Winners List

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards held on the 1st of February, 2026.

Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking night, Bad Bunny’s viral speech, Fela Kuti’s tribute, and Nigerians reaction to Tyla's win: read the major highlights, plus full list here.

Across genres and speeches, the 2026 Grammy Awards reflected a music industry in the middle of a recalibration, shaped by global politics, cultural visibility, and long-standing questions about who gets heard and who gets rewarded.

We had Bad Bunny’s history-making Album of the Year win and his outspoken stand on immigration, as well as Kendrick Lamar, surpassing rap royalty with a record-breaking 27th Grammy.

For our African audiences, the conversation was more uneasy. Tyla’s repeat win in the Best African Music Performance category once again raised questions about how the Recording Academy defines African sound. Beyond the headlines, other wins and firsts across genres added layers to a night that will continue to be debated in the time to come. Key highlights below:

Bad Bunny’s Grammy Win Comes With a Political Statement

“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans,” Bad Bunny speaks out against ICE

Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year win for Debí Tirar Más Fotos was historic, marking the first Spanish-language album to take the Grammy’s top prize. But his acceptance speech quickly became the bigger moment. Wearing an anti-ICE pin, the Puerto Rican star criticised the Trump administration’s immigration policies, saying immigrants are “humans and Americans.”

The speech drew applause in the room and backlash online after CBS failed to provide subtitles. Several artists, including Billie Eilish and Kehlani, were also seen wearing “ICE OUT” pins.

Tyla’s Second African Music Win Reignites Debate

Tyla wins her second Grammy award for Best African Music Performance

Tyla won Best African Music Performance for “Push 2 Start,” beating songs by Davido and Omah Lay, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr with Wizkid. It marked her second consecutive win in the category and immediately sparked debate online, particularly among Nigerian fans who felt other records had a stronger cultural impact.

While supporters praised Tyla’s global reach and consistency, critics questioned how the Grammys continue to define African music, with many arguing that commercial crossover is still prioritised over regional dominance.

Kendrick Lamar Becomes the Most-Awarded Rapper in History

Kendrick Lamar becomes the rapper with the most Grammy awards, surpassing Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar swept the rap categories at the 2026 Grammys, winning five awards, including Record of the Year for Luther and Best Rap Album for GNX. With 27 career Grammys, he now surpasses Jay-Z as the most-awarded rapper ever.

The Compton-born artist gave shoutouts to Clipse and Tyler, the Creator during his speech, showing humility despite the historic feat. His wins prove Lamar’s dominance in the genre, barely a decade after his first Grammys in 2015. Now he moves closer to legends like Beyoncé (35 wins) and Quincy Jones (28).

Fela Kuti Receives Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award

Fela Kuti receives a posthumous Grammy Award 29 years after his death.

Nearly 29 years after his death, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti became the first African artist to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The honour was presented at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony on 31 January 2026, recognising Fela’s enduring influence on global music.

As the pioneer of Afrobeat, Fela’s rhythms and political voice reshaped music and inspired generations worldwide. The award marks a historic moment for African music at the Grammys and highlights the Academy’s acknowledgement of contributions that transcend decades, cementing Fela’s legacy as a true global icon.

Shaboozey Wins First Grammy With Jelly Roll

“This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunities to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it,” Shaboozey received his first Grammy.

Collins Obinna Chibueze, aka Shaboozey, won his first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with “Amen,” a collaboration with Jelly Roll. The Virginia-raised singer dedicated the win to children of immigrants, noting, “Immigrants built this country, literally.”

Breaking down on stage, he thanked his ancestors and everyone who believed in him. The win came during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, highlighting the often-overlooked pre-show awards. Shaboozey’s story reinforces how immigrant artists continue to shape American music and culture, making his emotional acceptance a standout moment beyond the traditional spotlight.

Tyler, The Creator Wins First Best Album Cover Award

Chromakopia, the first ever winner of the Grammy Best Album Cover, won by Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator took home the first-ever Grammy for Best Album Cover for Chromakopia, acting as the project’s art director. The award was introduced in 2026 to recognise visual creativity in music, and Tyler beat out strong contenders, including Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Chromakopia’s visuals were celebrated for their originality and design, cementing Tyler’s reputation as a multi-talented artist who excels beyond music. The win highlights the growing importance of album art in the streaming era, where visuals play a key role in storytelling and artist identity.

Below is the full list of winners, separated into Main Categories and Other Categories, as the ceremony continues to spark conversation across the global music landscape.

Main Categories

Song of the Year Winner: Billie Eilish - Wildflower Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Doechii - Anxiety

Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT

Bad Bunny - DtMF

Hunter/x - Golden

Kendrick Lamar feat SZA - Luther

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Record of the year Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat SZA - Luther Bad Bunny - DtMF

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Doechii - Anxiety

Billie Eilish - Wildflower

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Chappell Roan - The Subway

Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT

Album of the year Winner: Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos Justin Bieber - Swag

Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga - Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Best new artist Winner: Olivia Dean Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Other Major Categories

Best pop vocal album Winner: Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Teddy Swims – I've Tried Everything But Therapy Pt 2

Best pop solo performance Winner: Lola Young - Messy

Justin Bieber - Daisies

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Lady Gaga - Disease

Chappell Roan - The Subway

Best pop duo/group performance Winner: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande - Defying Gravity

Huntr/x - Golden

Katseye - Gabriela

Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT

SZA With Kendrick Lamar - 30 For 30

Best dance/electronic recording Winner: Tame Impala - End Of Summer

Disclosure & Anderson Paak - No Cap

Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap

Kaytranada - Space Invader

Skrillex - Voltage

Best dance/electronic album Winner: FKA Twigs - Eusexua

Fred again.. - Ten Days

PinkPantheress - Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol - Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex - F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3

Best dance/pop recording Winner: Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Bluest Flame

Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

PinkPantheress - Illegal

Best traditional pop vocal album Winner: Laufey - A Matter Of Time

Laila Biali - Wintersongs

Jennifer Hudson - The Gift Of Love

Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Who Believes In Angels?

Lady Gaga - Harlequin

Barbra Streisand - The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Best Latin pop album Winner: Natalia Lafourcade - Cancionera

Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra

Andrés Cepeda - Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G - Tropicoqueta

Alejandro Sanz - ¿Y ahora qué?

Best música urbana album Winner: Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

J Balvin - Mixteip

Feid - Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

Nicki Nicole - Naiki

Trueno - Eub Deluxe

Yandel - Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Best rock performance Winner: Yungblud ft Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II - Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning

Amyl and The Sniffers - U Should Not Be Doing That

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile - Never Enough

Hayley Williams - Mirtazapine

Best rock song Winner: Nine Inch Nails - As Alive As You Need Me To Be

Sleep Token - Caramel

Hayley Williams - Glum

Turnstile - Never Enough

Yungblud - Zombie

Best rock album Winner: Turnstile - Never Enough

Deftones - Private Music

Haim - I Quit

Linkin Park - From Zero

Yungblud - Idols

Best alternative music album Winner: The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World

Bon Iver - Sable, Fable

Tyler, The Creator - Don't Tap the Glass

Wet Leg - Moisturizer

Hayley Williams - Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party

Best alternative music performance Winner: The Cure - Alone

Bon Iver - Everything Is Peaceful Love

Turnstile - Seein' Stars

Wet Leg - Mangetout

Hayley Williams - Parachute

Best metal performance Winner: Turnstile - Birds

Dream Theater - Night Terror

Ghost - Lachryma

Sleep Token - Emergence

Spiritbox - Soft Spine

Best rap performance Winner: Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams - Chains & Whips

Cardi B - Outside

Doechii - Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay - TV Off

Tyler, The Creator feat Teezo Touchdown - Darling, I

Best melodic rap performance Winner: Kendrick Lamar with SZA - Luther

Fridayy feat Meek Mill - Proud Of Me

JID feat Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack - Wholeheartedly

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat Rapsody - WeMaj

Partynextdoor & Drake - Somebody Loves Me

Best rap song Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay - TV Off

Doechii - Anxiety

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat John Legend & Voices of Fire - The Birds Don't Sing

Tyler, The Creator feat GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne - Sticky

GloRilla - TGIF

Best rap album Winner: Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice - Let God Sort Em Out

GloRilla - Glorious

JID - God Does Like Ugly

Tyler, The Creator - Chromakopia



Best country solo performance Winner: Chris Stapleton - Bad As I Used To Be

Tyler Childers - Nose On The Grindstone

Shaboozey - Good News

Zach Top - I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo

Best country duo/group performance Shaboozey & Jelly Roll - Amen

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton - A Song To Sing

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson - Trailblazer

Margo Price & Tyler Childers - Love Me Like You Used To Do

George Strait & Chris Stapleton - Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame

Best country song Winner: Tyler Childers - Bitin' List

Shaboozey - Good News

Zach Top - I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo

Chris Stapleton - A Song To Sing

Best contemporary country album Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken

Kelsea Ballerini - Patterns

Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunter

Eric Church - Evangeline vs The Machine

Miranda Lambert - Postcards From Texas

Best R&B performance Winner: Kehlani - Folded

Justin Bieber - Yukon

Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller - It Depends

Leon Thomas - Mutt (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)

Summer Walker - Heart Of A Woman

Best R&B song Winner: Kehlani - Folded

Summer Walker - Heart Of A Woman

Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller - It Depends

Durand Bernarr - Overqualified

Leon Thomas - Yes It Is

Best R&B album Winner: Leon Thomas - Mutt

Giveon - Beloved

Coco Jones - Why Not More?

Ledisi - The Crown

Teyana Taylor - Escape Room

Best African music performance Winner: Tyla - Push 2 Start

Burna Boy - Love

Davido feat Omah Lay - With You

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin - Hope & Love

Ayra Starr feat Wizkid - Gimme Dat

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Winner: Cirkut (Lady Gaga, Rosé, Jade)

Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Winner: Amy Allen (Rosé, Jennie, Sabrina Carpenter)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Best comedy album Winner: Nate Bargatze - Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Bill Burr - Drop Dead Years

Sarah Silverman - PostMortem

Ali Wong - Single Lady

Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media Winner: Sinners - Various artists

A Complete Unknown - Timothée Chalamet

F1 The Album - Various artists

K-Pop Demon Hunters - Various artists

Wicked - Various artists

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television) Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

John Powell - How To Train Your Dragon

Theodore Shapiro - Severance: Season 2

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz - Wicked

Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media Winner: Austin Wintory - Sword of the Sea

Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires

Wilbert Roget II - Helldivers 2

Gordy Haab - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate's Fortune

Best song written for visual media Winner: Huntr/x – Golden (From K-Pop Demon Hunters)

Nine Inch Nails - As Alive As You Need Me To Be (From Tron: Ares)

Miles Caton – I Lied To You (From Sinners)

Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Never Too Late (From Elton John: Never Too Late)

Jayme Lawson – Pale Pale Moon (From Sinners)

Rod Wave – Sinners (From Sinners)

Best audiobook narration Winner: Dalai Lama - Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama

Kathy Garver - Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story

Trevor Noah - Into The Uncut Grass

Ketanji Brown Jackson - Lovely One: A Memoir

Fab Morvan - You Know It's True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli

Best music video Winner: Doechii – Anxiety

Sade – Young Lion

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Clipse – So Be It

OK Go - Love

Best music film Winner: John Williams - Music by John Williams

Devo - Devo

Raye - Live at the Albert Hall

Diane Warren - Relentless

Pharrell Williams - Piece By Piece

Best jazz vocal album Winner: Samara Joy – Portrait

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental

Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell – We Insist 2025!

Michael Mayo – Fly

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth - Live at Vic's Las Vegas

Best jazz instrumental album Winner: Sullivan Fortner feat Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore – Southern Nights

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 3 (Live)

Branford Marsalis Quartet – Belonging

John Patitucci feat Chris Potter & Brian Blade – Spirit Fall

Yellowjackets – Fasten Up

Best alternative jazz album Winner: Nate Smith – Live-Action

Ambrose Akinmusire - Honey from a Winter Stone

Robert Glasper - Keys To The City Volume One

Brad Mehldau – Ride Into The Sun

Immanuel Wilkins – Blues Blood

Best jazz performance Winner: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (Live)

Lakecia Benjamin feat Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield – Noble Rise

Samara Joy - Peace Of Mind/Dreams Come True

Michael Mayo – Four

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – All Stars Lead To You (Live)

Best musical theatre album Winner: Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best opera recording Winner: Heggie: Intelligence - Kwamé Ryan, conductor (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

Huang Ruo: An American Soldier - Carolyn Kuan, conductor (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

Kouyoumdjian - Adoration Alan Pierson, conductor (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

O'Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead - Elaine Kelly (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O'Halloran)

Tesori: Grounded - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)