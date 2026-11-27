Africa’s leading digital media company, Pulse Nigeria, has been named the Best Online Media Website at the 9th .NG Awards.

Pulse Nigeria emerged as the winner in a category that included other notable online media platforms at the ceremony held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja on Wednesday, November 25th, 2026.

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The 9th .NG Awards, hosted by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), celebrated individuals and organisations driving digital innovation and local content through Nigeria's .ng domain.

The award is a recognition of Pulse Nigeria’s dedication to quality journalism, original storytelling, digital evolution, and urbanisation.

Pulse Nigeria has been named .NG Awards Best Online Media Website for the 4th time

Speaking on the award, Managing Director of Pulse Africa Websites, Victor Oluwole, describes the recognition as an acknowledgement of the company’s continuous effort to position the platform as a leading voice in Africa’s digital media

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“Being recognised as the Best Online Media Website in Nigeria validates our commitment to providing our Nigerian, African and global audience top-quality content that keeps them up to date with a constantly evolving world.”

Pulse latest award makes it a consecutive win after the company picked up the prize at the 2025 edition. Pulse Nigeria has also won the award in 2017 and 2018 , thus making it the most awarded digital media platform in the history of the prestigious award ceremony.

Reflecting on the win at the 9th .NG Awards, Pulse Nigeria’s Newsroom Editor Adeayo Adebiyi described it as a reward for the endless hard work of the Editorial team.

Managing Director of Pulse Africa Websites, Victor Oluwole and Pulse Nigeria’s Newsroom Editor, Adeayo Adebiyi, at the 9th .NG Award ceremony held on November 25, 2026, at Marriott Hotel Lagos, Nigeria

“For a decade, Pulse Nigeria has stood at the apex of digital media. As a newsroom, we are proud to maintain this standard and meet our audience's high expectations.”

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