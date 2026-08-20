Your Child's classes, homework and progress, all in one place

BRINT Online School has brought most of its learning experience into one app.

Ask a parent whose child learns online where this week's classes are, and the answer is usually several places at once. The link is somewhere in a group chat. The assignment was mentioned on a Tuesday. The score exists, but not anywhere a parent can look at it. None of it is anyone's fault. The information was simply never kept together.

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BRINT Online School has spent this year putting it together. From 1st September, 2026, the BRINT App becomes the new home for learning at BRINT: the live classes, the assignments and quizzes, AI-assisted grading, the class planner, the teacher's details and a child's goals and progress, in one place. The classes themselves do not change. They are still live, still one-to-one, still with the same tutors. The app is where you now find them. August is the onboarding month, when families move across.

What Changes

For the child, the class is already there. They open the app when the lesson is due and tap it, with no link to hunt for and no group chat to scroll. The assignment is waiting when they finish, in the same place it will be marked.

For the parent, the change is quieter and probably larger. As the teacher grades, you are notified. A week of school stops being something reconstructed from a child's account of it over dinner, and becomes something you can look at. Classes attended. Work submitted. Progress recorded.

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The School Behind the App

BRINT is not a software company that decided to teach. It is a school, founded in July 2022 by Aderonke Ambali, that teaches African children living abroad through one-to-one lessons with vetted Nigerian and African educators. It now reaches over 1,000 learners in eight countries, across more than 20 subjects and six curricula, and holds a 97% parent-satisfaction rating. The parents describe the teaching more usefully than any statistic does:

“My daughter got the award for most improved at her school.” — Mrs Omolasho, Maryland, USA.

“Our son has developed into a confident, interactive and capable child.” — Mrs Tosin Olutade, USA.

That is the teaching the app now carries. Nothing about the lessons changes. What changes is how little effort it takes to keep track of them.

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Rooted in Africa, Wherever the Child Is

Alongside Mathematics, the Sciences, Coding and STEM, BRINT teaches Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo, and African Moral Ethics and Values, subjects a child in Toronto or Houston is unlikely to find at school. For many of the families it serves, that is the whole point: an education that travels with the child without cutting them off from where they are from.