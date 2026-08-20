That WhatsApp chat with MTN ZIGI you keep ignoring could be worth up to ₦100 million

There’s something oddly satisfying about finding out you’ve been sitting on an opportunity without even knowing it. Like discovering the restaurant down the street has had meal deals all along. Or that the app you’ve been using for months has a feature you never noticed. That’s the kind of feeling MTN is hoping customers have when they discover MTN Zigi Rewards.

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If you’ve ever used Zigi, MTN’s AI-powered chatbot, to buy airtime, check your balance, resolve a network issue or get support, you’ve already seen how convenient it can be. Now, those same interactions could also put you in the running for cash rewards.

Here’s Where It Gets Interesting…

The campaign is built around CashToken Rewards. Whenever you complete a qualifying activity through Zigi, you earn a CashToken Reward, which is your entry ticket into a weekly draw where you stand the chance to win real cash from ₦5K- ₦100M!

And before you’re wondering whether you need to spend money first, you don’t. No purchase is required to earn your first CashToken Reward, making it easy for anyone to get started.

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There Isn’t Just One Way To Win

What makes MTN Zigi Rewards different is that it gives customers multiple opportunities to benefit, depending on how they engage with Zigi.

Every qualifying chat could take you to the weekly draw - Complete an eligible activity through Zigi and earn a CashToken Reward. Every CashToken Reward gives you an entry into the weekly draw, where cash prizes ranging from ₦5,000 to ₦100 million are up for grabs.

Be among the first every day - If you’re one of the first 1,000 customers each day to complete a qualifying activity through Zigi, you’ll receive a CashToken Reward. We know your next question, and we have your answers - qualifying activities include buying airtime, purchasing data, using Assist from Zigi, and several other approved activities completed through Zigi.

Stay consistent throughout the week - Customers who engage with Zigi daily and consistently for a straight week qualify for the Weekly Streak & Draw, where selected winners receive a ₦10,000 voucher.

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It’s worth noting that qualifying for the draw doesn’t automatically mean you’ll receive the voucher. Winners are selected from everyone who qualifies.

A Smarter Way To Use Customer Support

Let’s be honest, pretty much all of us only remember customer support when something has gone wrong - your data finishes faster than expected, your SIM magically loses signal, or your network is acting up for reasons only the universe understands.

MTN is taking those everyday moments and adding an incentive to them. So instead of simply solving your problem and moving on, Zigi now allows customers to turn those routine interactions into something potentially rewarding.

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It’s a clever way of encouraging more people to make use of digital self-service while giving them something extra in return.

So, should you try it?

If you’re already an MTN customer, there’s really no extra learning curve. You’ll simply be using Zigi for the things you probably already do - checking your balance, buying data, purchasing airtime or getting help with your line- and while at it, you could earn a CashToken Reward that puts you in the running for weekly cash prizes of up to ₦100 million.

If you’re wondering how to find Zigi because you have not interacted with Zigi before or you are a new MTN user, simply save the official number +234 903 300 0001 and send a message on WhatsApp.

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Sometimes, the conversation you started just to solve a problem could end up doing a whole lot more.