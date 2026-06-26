Remi Tinubu under fire after urging Nigerians to start akara, kuli-kuli and roasted corn businesses with grants (see video)

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has sparked backlash after saying grants provided through the Renewed Hope Initiative can help Nigerians start akara, kuli-kuli and roasted corn businesses.

Oluremi Tinubu said grants could help Nigerians start akara, kuli-kuli and roasted corn businesses.

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The First Lady said the Renewed Hope Initiative provides grants, not loans, to encourage self-reliance.

She highlighted previous interventions in healthcare, agriculture, education and ICT training.

The remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning the government's economic empowerment strategy.

Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu , has come under heavy criticism after suggesting that grants provided through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) could help Nigerians start small businesses such as frying akara, making kuli-kuli and roasting corn.

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Mrs Tinubu made the remarks while speaking about the impact of the initiative, insisting that the programme was designed to give Nigerians hope through grants rather than loans.

“We're trying to give hope. To start akara business doesn't take a lot of money. To start roasting corn and kuli-kuli doesn't take much. We didn't give them a loan; we gave it to them as a grant,” she said.

She explained that the initiative had continued to support vulnerable Nigerians through grants and interventions in different sectors.

Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu

“We've encouraged Nigerians as best as we could. What is within our hands, I have given and I keep giving,” she added.

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Highlighting some of the interventions carried out under the initiative, the First Lady said financial support had been extended to the health, agriculture, education and social investment sectors.

"We're trying to give hope. To start akara business doesn't take much; to start roasting corn doesn't take much. We didn't give them a loan; we gave it to them as a grant. We have encouraged Nigerians as best as we could. What is within our hands, I have given, and I keep… pic.twitter.com/hdgTeAss8M — TheCable (@thecableng) June 25, 2026

“I remember giving for TB when I heard there's so much TB cases. I gave two billion to breast cancer, I gave a billion to food malnutrition, I gave half a billion.

“Those are the things we've been doing and making sure that whatever this government is trying to do, that it will see the light of the day. So in agric we've done, in social investment we have, in education we've given a little bit of scholarship, ICT training and with NITDA.”

She maintained that the Renewed Hope Initiative would continue to expand its interventions and urged Nigerians not to lose faith despite prevailing economic challenges.

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“We are still open, still want to do more. The narrative has really changed to challenge the average man, whereas the average man is supposed to have hope.

“I like the idea that Mr President said this is Renewed Hope Agenda. We have to renew our hope and that's how we renew our hope.

“That's what I have to tell Nigerians. They don't give up, just keep... we're a very proud nation.”

However, the comments quickly sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians arguing that the examples cited by the First Lady did not reflect the scale of the country's economic realities, rising inflation and unemployment.

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Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu

One X user wrote:

“The biggest black nation on earth talking Akara & corn as a way to uplift its people…”

Another criticised the remarks, saying:

“The billions you claimed you have given out is not your personal money. It's our common wealth.”

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The Renewed Hope Initiative, launched by Mrs Tinubu shortly after President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023, has implemented several empowerment programmes across the country, including grants for petty traders, scholarships, ICT training, healthcare interventions and agricultural support.