Big Brother Naija Season 11 House took 36 weeks to build and created over 1,000 jobs

Long before the lights come on in the Big Brother Naija house and the housemates walk in, a small army of Nigerian artisans, engineers, and designers has already spent the better part of a year bringing one of Africa's biggest reality television productions to life.

Development for the Big Brother Naija season 11 set began in November 2025.

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The house is equipped with 52 robotic pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, seven handheld cameras, 59 microphones, 36 antenna blades and 19 speakers.

The process of bringing the colourful set to life creates over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs each season.

By the time viewers see the Big Brother Naija house on launch night, months of planning, engineering, and construction have culminated in a purpose-built environment designed to support a multi-week show.

This season's process began in November 2025, nearly nine months before its July 26th 2026 premiere. To understand the BBNaija house, you have to look past the finished set and into the timeline behind it.

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The process begins with concept development and design, followed by months of procurement, sourcing, and planning before construction crews move in. From bare structure to camera-ready set, the physical transformation takes just two months. The result is a custom BBNaija house in Lagos equipped with 52 robotic pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, seven handheld cameras, 59 microphones, 36 antenna blades and 19 speakers, all working together to capture every conversation and movement around the clock.

Constructed adjacent to the live television studio, which houses seven hand-held cameras, the space is flexible enough to accommodate over 20 housemates for the period while seamlessly morphing to capture every moment of the show.

What's easy to miss watching from home is how much the house itself changes year to year. The house we have now is fundamentally different from the one we've had over the last three years. A major turning point came in 2024, when the production team moved the staircase into the centre of the living room and relocated the bedrooms upstairs in a shift that reshaped how housemates move through and are seen within the space.

Big Brother Naija returns for Season 11

It's a level of design ambition that goes well beyond aesthetics. Every reconfiguration is built around camera coverage, sightlines, and how housemates naturally gather and interact, the architectural equivalent of a director blocking a scene, except the "actors" never leave the set.

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Perhaps most remarkable is that the entire project is delivered locally. From civil engineering and electrical works to interior decoration and finishing, every aspect of the house is executed in Nigeria using local expertise. That commitment supports more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs each season, spanning carpenters, electricians, decorators, civil engineers and a wide range of specialist trades.

The impact extends well beyond construction. Once the house is handed over, hundreds more professionals take over—from production crews and camera operators to the ninjas who facilitate tasks, master control room (MCR) teams, housekeeping staff, caterers and technical support personnel who keep the production running around the clock.

For a franchise often defined by its drama, rivalries and ratings, the Big Brother Naija house tells another story entirely. Before the cameras start rolling each season, a full-scale, homegrown production ecosystem dismantles, redesigns and rebuilds the house from the ground up, ready for a new cast of housemates to make it their own.

Big Brother Naija returned for its highly anticipated Season 11 tonight, 26 July 2026. The premiere aired at 7 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2027.

You can follow every season of the show on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49. You can also catch all the action live via DStv Stream and GOtv Stream.

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Full list: Meet all 24 housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11