'Women queue to bear K1's children' — Former manager reveals why singer is in high demand

Ayo Shonaiya, former manager of popular Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1, has shared startling details about the singer's lifestyle

Former manager Ayo Shonaiya has publicly supported K1 amidst recent paternity allegations

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K1's former manager claims women deliberately seek to have children with the Fuji star.

K1's viral "unnecessary pregnancy" comment continues to stir reactions online.

Shonaiya made the remarks on his official X page as he reacted to the recent paternity claim, in which a woman alleged K1 fathered her daughter.

Backing K1's controversial stance that a child born without mutual agreement between both parents is "a gift," Shonaiya claimed that women often pursue the singer in the hope of having his children. He stated that it was a reality he witnessed firsthand while working with him.

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“Wasiu Ayinde is an enigma. People who have never been around him don’t know what his life is. He is a “Chosen One”. Women line up just to be noticed by him, want to get pregnant by him, and have his offspring. I have seen this with my own eyes. Everyone is talking about him and making comments. But do we wonder about the women who willingly and knowingly want to have children for this man? Why? Because they want a child with his bloodline. It really is like a “souvenir”.

He further revealed, “It’s crazy. I promise you, as we speak, there are still some women out there who are waiting for their “turn” to get pregnant by him. This is his reality. His world is different. He is not an ordinary human being. Only people who have been around him for a considerable period will understand what I’m saying.”

The comments come days after a performance by the Fuji icon at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Onikate of Ikate, Oba Lateef Adams, went viral online. During the performance, K1 sang, “Anybody who has an unnecessary pregnancy is just like a giveaway.”