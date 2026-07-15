MultiChoice Confirms BBNaija Season 11 Premiere Date — Winner to Walk Away With Biggest Prize Ever

MultiChoice Confirms BBNaija Season 11 Premiere Date — Winner to Walk Away With Biggest Prize Ever

BBNaija Season 11: Everything we know so far, from premiere date to the record-breaking grand prize

BBNaija Season 11 starts on July 26, 2026, with a record ₦160 million grand prize. Here's everything to know about the premiere date, prize, host and more.

BBNaija Season 11 will premiere on July 26, 2026, with a new set of housemates competing for glory.

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The winner will receive a record-breaking ₦160 million grand prize, the biggest in BBNaija history.

Here's everything to know about BBNaija Season 11, including the start date, host, prize money and what fans can expect.

Biggie is officially back!

After weeks of anticipation and speculation, MultiChoice Nigeria has confirmed that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11 will premiere on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

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But that's not all.

This year's edition is coming with a record-breaking grand prize, which is the biggest in the history of the reality TV show, raising the stakes for every housemate hoping to become Nigeria's next reality TV star.

Here's everything we know so far.

BBNaija Season 11 premiere date

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The new season will officially begin on Sunday, July 26, 2026, with the launch show expected to introduce viewers to a fresh set of housemates from across Nigeria.

The reality show will run for 10 weeks, with the grand finale expected to be held in early October.

As with previous editions, the show will air 24/7 on DStv and GOtv, while fans can also follow the action through daily highlights, eviction shows and live streams.

Winner to walk away with the biggest prize in BBNaija history

BBN Season 11 is back!

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One of the biggest announcements ahead of the new season is the ₦160 million grand prize.

The winner will walk away with the largest reward ever offered in the show's history, surpassing the prizes from previous seasons.

The grand prize includes:

₦100 million in cash

A brand-new SUV

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Other sponsored prizes

The increase signals MultiChoice's continued investment in the franchise, which has remained one of Africa's biggest reality TV shows since its debut.

Who is sponsoring BBNaija Season 11?

MultiChoice also unveiled the major brands partnering with this year's edition.

The sponsors include:

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Headline Sponsor: betPawa

Gold Sponsor: Guinness Nigeria Plc

Associate Sponsor: Minimie

Additional sponsors are expected to be announced as the season progresses.

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Who will host BBNaija Season 11?

Portraits of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu by Oladayo Odunaro

Fans can expect media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to return as host.

Ebuka has become one of the defining faces of the show, known for his memorable eviction night interviews, sharp questions and headline-making fashion choices.

His return means viewers can once again expect the polished presentation that has become synonymous with BBNaija.

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What can fans expect?

What to expect from the reality TV show [BBN]

While MultiChoice is yet to reveal this season's official theme or twists, viewers are already expecting the ingredients that have made BBNaija a cultural phenomenon:

Fierce competition

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Unexpected alliances

Romantic relationships

Heated arguments

Entertaining tasks

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Saturday night parties

High-tension and dramatic Sunday evictions

If previous seasons are anything to go by, social media will once again be flooded with memes, fan wars and debates as Nigerians pick their favourites.

Why BBNaija remains a relevant phenomenon

Faith disqualified from BBN Season 10: All the reactions from BBNaija stars

More than just a reality TV show, BBNaija has become one of Nigeria's biggest entertainment exports.

Every season produces new celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs and actors.

Former housemates have gone on to secure endorsement deals, launch businesses and build successful careers in entertainment.

The show also dominates conversations on X, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for weeks, with clips regularly going viral across Africa.

The countdown begins

With just days to go before the premiere, excitement is already building among fans eager to meet the new housemates and discover what surprises Biggie has planned.

One thing is certain: with a record ₦160 million prize on the line, the competition is expected to be fiercer than ever.