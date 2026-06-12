Betway appoints Don Jazzy as Brand Ambassador for Nigeria

Celebrated music icon appointed to represent Betway’s brand in Nigeria.

Betway, a premier online sports betting and gaming brand, today announced award-winning music executive, entrepreneur and cultural icon Don Jazzy as its new brand ambassador in Nigeria.

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Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential entertainment figures, Don Jazzy is a defining force in Nigerian popular culture. As founder of Mavin Records, he has shaped the careers of some of Africa’s biggest music stars while building a personal brand synonymous with confidence, creativity and ambition. His impact extends far beyond music, with a deep connection to millions of fans and followers who see him as a leading voice in contemporary culture.

As Betway continues to strengthen its presence in Nigeria, Don Jazzy will become the face of the Betway brand, reflecting the confidence, boldness and ambition that Betway stands for. He will feature across Betway’s consumer touchpoints, strengthening the brand’s connection with fans and players across the country.

The partnership marks a key moment for Betway in Nigeria, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering a more engaging, locally resonant experience that reflects the energy and pride of Nigerian customers.

Neal Menashe, Chief Executive Officer of Super Group, the parent company of Betway, said: “Don Jazzy is a cultural force whose influence transcends entertainment. His commitment to excellence and community empowerment aligns with the core values Betway champions as we enter this exciting new chapter in Nigeria. This partnership puts confidence, authenticity and passion at the centre of our brand, and we’re proud to join forces with such a local star.”

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Don Jazzy added, “Betway is a brand that understands ambition, creativity and confidence, which is why this partnership feels like such a natural fit. I’m excited to represent Betway in Nigeria and to be part of a brand that values culture, connection and authenticity.”