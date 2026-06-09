BBNaija S10 Reunion recap: Thelma breaks down, Kola clashes with Doris and Lagos sinks a major ship

The show kicked off with emotional confrontations, fresh accusations and relationship drama as Thelma broke down, Kola clashed with Doris, and Zita addressed her split from Danboskid.

The BBNaija Season 10 Reunion opened on Monday night with exactly the kind of energy the season promised, giving us unresolved tensions, fresh accusations, and at least one emotional breakdown before the first episode was done.

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Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the premiere wasted no time establishing that for several housemates, the months since the show ended have done little to soften anything. Here’s the full recap in case you missed it

Thelma’s Emotional Breakdown & The "Big Soso" Spat

BBNaija Season 10 Reunion

One of the standout moments of the night was Thelma’s emotional breakdown, sparked by the infamous Kayikunmi and Isabella incident. The "Port Harcourt babe with a child" reference became a massive talking point.

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Thelma maintained that while Isabella was hurt that she hid knowing Kayikunmi prior to the show, she didn’t owe Isabella the loyalty of a pre-house explanation. As Ebuka tried to get both women to see each other's perspectives, the emotions became too much. Thelma broke down, officially opening the reunion season with its first tears.

The drama escalated further during a heated spat with Big Soso, who took it upon herself to announce that she "had enough money" to buy off Isabella’s wahala. While it looks like a permanent goodbye to any reconciliation between Big Soso and Thelma, ironically, Isabella, the person actually at the center of the initial dispute, seemed perfectly cool with Thelma.

Kola Calls Doris a "Non-Factor" and "Alhaji's Meal"

During the 10/10 season, many viewers wondered if they had missed the moment Kola suggested something romantic to Doris and Ebuka asked the exact same question.

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While Kola dismissed the entire situation as a "non-factor," he seemed genuinely aggrieved that Doris had "maligned" his character despite him never hinting at romance.

BBNaija Season 10 Reunion

Doris, on the other hand, stood her ground, insinuating that Kola's tone toward her was inherently romantic and that her feelings were valid.

Things took a toxic turn when Kola fired back, branding Doris as "Alhaji’s meal" and claiming the house felt lighter the moment she was evicted. While fans might still be divided on who was right, it’s quite certain these two did not leave the couch on good terms.

Zita and Danboskid: "Lagos Happened"

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For fans wondering what exactly went wrong between Zita and Danboskid, the answer was simple: Lagos happened.

The duo, who notably harbour no bad blood towards each other, calmly explained why their relationship fizzled out. It ultimately boiled down to a mutual lack of effort.

BBNaija Season 10 Reunion

Danboskid never officially took Zita out on a date, and Zita couldn’t be bothered. By the end of the segment, the verdict was clear that the chapter is officially closed.

Mide Confronts Zita Over "Colourist" Accusations

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Although both parties claimed they had previously cleared the air, Mide used the reunion stage to firmly address allegations of colourism. She insisted she is not a colourist and argued that Zita’s earlier insinuations on the main show were wrong and a mere projection.

Zita countered, stating she picked up a "condescending vibe" not just from Mide, but from Sabrina and Thelma as well. While you can't dictate how someone feels, Mide looked satisfied just to have gotten her defence on the record.

BBNaija Season 10 Reunion

If episode one is anything to go by, the rest of the week is going to be brutal, and several housemates have not even taken the hot seat yet.

The BBNaija Season 10 Reunion airs weekdays at 10:00 PM on Africa Magic Showcase and 10:30 PM on Africa Magic Family on DStv and GOtv. Episodes are also available on DStv Stream.

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